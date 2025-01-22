MIT engineers develop breakthrough technology that could change the way we process metal: 'This is a huge advantage'

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently developed a new method of recycling aluminum that could make the process more efficient while reducing hazardous waste, Tech Explorist reported.

The method, detailed in a study published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, involves a newly created ceramic nanofiltration membrane that can selectively capture aluminum ions from industrial waste streams.

While that might sound a bit technical, the important takeaway is that this new development can recycle more aluminum while reducing polluting byproducts.

"We were able to capture 99.5% of the aluminum ions, and even after sitting in highly acidic solutions for weeks, the membrane maintained its high performance," said Zi Hao Foo, one of the researchers. "This is a huge advantage, as aluminum waste is typically acidic, which can degrade less durable materials."

Breakthroughs such as this one are crucial for the health of our planet. While the concept of recycling is generally associated with environmental friendliness, the systems that we have in place to recycle materials such as metals and plastic are woefully inefficient.

According to management consulting firm BCG, only around half of all aluminum beverage cans are recycled in the United States, which is far behind countries such as Germany. What's more, aluminum has one of the highest recycling rates in the U.S. — only around 19% of the durable goods sold in the U.S. are recycled, including only 14% of plastic containers and packaging. The rest is sent to landfills, where it leaches toxic chemicals into the surrounding soil and waterways.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

New processes such as the one developed by the MIT researchers can hopefully make a difference in those numbers.

"We're not just preventing waste," said John H. Lienhard, another one of the researchers. "This membrane technology also enables a circular economy for aluminum, which could reduce the need for new mining and help mitigate some of the industry's environmental footprint."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



