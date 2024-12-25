Resident calls out upsetting trend on hiking trails in eye-opening before-and-after video: 'It totally boggles my mind'

The costs in the U.S. alone are said to add up to $11.5 billion annually.

A resident involved in a litter cleanup project shared an unsettling before-and-after video on TikTok of a grassy, wooded area coated with garbage. Cutting to the after, the resident, who posted the video under the Eaglescliffe Community Litter Project account (@eaglescliffeclp), had cleaned up the trash themselves but was unhappy with the state of the area.

"It totally boggles my mind why people can't respect the environment," one TikToker wrote.

The video, among others shared by the creator, garnered a considerable amount of views, as ECLP routinely shares areas with large amounts of litter in their community.

Littering is an increasing issue. Animals and other wildlife are affected by litter every day. One study estimated that over one million animals die each year because of plastic debris in the ocean. It is a leading cause of water and air pollution, with 60% of water pollution being attributed to littering, per the city of Carmel, Indiana. Meanwhile, air pollution comes from the burning of litter, Climate Central revealed.

While it is damaging to the environment, the act also can be harmful to the economy. Litter along major roadways must be picked up daily to keep drivers safe, which is estimated to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. In 2014, Texas paid around $40 million, and Pennsylvania paid around $14 million in 2019. The costs in the United States alone are said to add up to $11.5 billion annually. This diverts necessary transportation funds that could be going to infrastructure repairs.

Commenters offered words of support to the creator, believing that this could be a great way to highlight the lack of respect for the environment.

"Seeing this kind of pollution is frustrating," one wrote. "But your commitment shines as a call to action for everyone!"

