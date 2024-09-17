Bystander calls out campers after uncovering egregious scene at campsite: 'It's so infuriating'

When it comes to interacting with the natural world, too often campers forget the simplest lesson of all. That is to leave no trace.



A TikTok, shared on the American Alpine Institute's account (@alpine_institute), documented a disappointing scene wherein campers used a fire pit as a trash can and mutilated numerous trees.

Notably, the creator said they captured the scene at an "unregulated" camping spot on the side of a road, where there are no official hosts. They added that with the land being public, the onus should be on visitors to consider the impact of their actions on it and future visitors.



Several aspects of the campsite are concerning, and, unfortunately, it is far from the first instance of this sort of behavior.

For one thing, the damage to the trees could have ripple effects on the local ecosystem, including native wildlife. Trees are vital, and the campers clearly had no regard for them with how they chopped, hacked, and cut them.



The fire pit was used by the campers as a de facto trash can. It can take over a century for plastic and aluminum trash, like that in the video, to break down. They also pose threats to animals and the ecosystem.

It's unfair to the next group of campers in the area who want to use the fire pit or enjoy the trees' natural beauty, too. Instead, they'd be picking up trash and looking at vandalized trees with "artwork" on them.



Overall, it is important to be mindful of what we leave behind after a trip into nature and the impacts those things have on the physical world as well as future visitors. We should be preserving nature as opposed to treating it like a trash bin or our own personal sandbox.



As the TikToker noted, public lands "are not for you to just destroy willy-nilly because you wanted to have a fun weekend."



Commenters sympathized with the creator's frustration.



"It's so infuriating," one said, while another asked, "Why cut the trees down?"

"That's so frustrating," someone else lamented. "I wish we could be able to name and shame, in case other people want to camp [there] in a similar way."

