Homeowner makes shocking discovery of 100+ venomous snakes lurking in their backyard: 'It gives you a bit of the shudders'

A Sydney, Australia, homeowner was shocked to discover that 102 venomous snakes were living in his backyard, the Associated Press reported (via NBC Connecticut). While the red-bellied black snake typically only bites if provoked, the sheer number found in his yard was cause for concern.

What's happening?

David Stein called a reptile relocation company after spotting a few snakes in his yard. What he didn't expect to find was 97 babies and five adults living together in his mulch piles. "Just seeing that amount in one group, it gives you a bit of the shudders," Stein said.

Because the adult snakes were pregnant females, finding that many together actually isn't too uncommon. According to the Australian Museum, pregnant red-bellied black snakes usually form groups of up to six near the end of their pregnancies to give birth. Experts believe they do this to improve their defense against predators.

Still, the sight was alarming for Stein, who, only a few months earlier, helped his dog recover from a bite from one of these snakes, according to the report.

Why is this snake discovery concerning?

Finding snakes — especially venomous species — in your backyard can be scary. But encounters like this are often a sign that wildlife is struggling to find safe habitats.

Often, wildlife is forced to move into human-occupied spaces when people destroy their habitats through urban construction and deforestation. Extreme weather or fires can also cause habitats to lack necessary resources, like food and water. Habitat loss is also a leading cause of wildlife attacks on humans.

Australia has been seeing the effects of habitat loss. Koala populations are rapidly declining, and wildfires have threatened the survival of the northern hairy-nosed wombat.

What's being done about wildlife habitat destruction?

The reptile relocation company involved in this snake removal transferred the snakes to a national park, per NBC Connecticut. Stein was happy to see them leave his yard but also relieved that "they'll be released into the wild in a safe environment and preserved," reported The Guardian.

Relocation is one of the best ways to protect communities while helping wildlife. Moving animals back to their natural habitats can limit dangerous encounters with humans. But it also allows animals to thrive in environments where they can access the food, water, and shelter they need.

Conservation is necessary to continue protecting animals and their habitats, and experts are finding innovative ways to improve these efforts. Artificial intelligence is helping to monitor habitats and threats, for example. And scientists are testing drones to monitor animal wellness and migration from above.

But protecting wildlife starts with everyday people. Take local action by protecting green spaces and supporting wildlife-friendly policies and places. You can also volunteer with local conservation groups to help advocate for wildlife.

