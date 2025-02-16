Wildlife expert issues plea after finding rare animal wandering along country road: 'Let us know'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

by Claire Huber
Photo Credit: iStock

Koala populations across Australia are quickly declining because of environmental factors like habitat loss, the overheating planet, and disease. In fact, 30% of Australia's koala population was lost between the years 2018 and 2021, according to the Australian Koala Foundation

One koala conservationist, Michelle, from Koala Action Gympie Region, shared with Yahoo News a video of a koala wandering on a country road. For reasons of research, she asks Australian locals and tourists to report any koala sightings to Koala Action Gympie Region. 

What's happening?

"Let us know," Michelle says in a plea for koala sightings to be reported. Her ask falls in line with Koala Action Gympie Region's sixth tip to save the marsupial: "Help collect visual data on our koalas."

It has been estimated that only between 50,000 and 80,000 koalas remain in the wild. These estimations can be made more accurate by community reports. 

With this help from the community, wildlife conservationists can build a better picture of where animals like koalas are persisting. This information can be used to ensure koalas are considered in urban expansion. 

Why are koala sightings important?

As the world human population rises, cities are expanding and wildlife habitats are destroyed. Brisbane, Australia's fastest-growing capital city, is expanding into land on the outskirts of the town. Eucalyptus trees, the koala's main source of food and shelter, are therefore being cut down. 

Because of this, koalas wander through cities and the suburbs with seemingly nowhere to go. They are confused and find themselves in agitating situations, oftentimes getting in brawls with people's dogs. This is a danger to both parties, for while koalas are small, they have sharp claws and teeth and carry disease

When one woman found her pet in an altercation with a koala, she rescued the smaller animal from her husky and was bitten. While this particular woman was not hurt, not every person who has an encounter with a wild animal is so lucky.

When humans move to areas where animals once dominated, attacks can and often will happen. Unprovoked attacks are considered "unexpected encounters." When a creature and a human find themselves in the same place at the same time, animal stress signals insight defensive behavior. This is why animals attack. 

What's being done about the koalas?

Because of the risk of a koala attack, it is recommended by the Koala Action Gympie Region to not touch a koala unless absolutely necessary. Potential attacks are why reporting and calling in a professional are important in preserving koala populations. 

The Koala Action Gympie Region's goal is to engage Australian communities in the protection of koalas by spreading awareness and providing tips on how to help them. Community engagement is important in saving the koalas. 

