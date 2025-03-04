Endangered species that barely survived could now face new danger: 'They're just solid balls of muscle'

An endangered species of wombat that was previously on the brink of extinction now faces a new challenge of survival.

As detailed by CNN, the northern hairy-nosed wombat population in Australia was reduced to just 35 individuals in the 1980s but has since bounced back to around 400. However, all of them still live in the wild and are subject to potential environmental disasters.

While it's extremely rare for an endangered species to be left to survive in the wild, Andy Howe, senior field ecologist for the Australian Wildlife Conservancy in New South Wales, explained that it's a necessity for the northern hairy-nosed wombat.

"A captive breeding program has been tried and tested with this species," Howe explained. "But as soon as you take them out of the wild and into a captive environment, they do not feed on anything that is provided. They just sit in the corner and starve to death."

However, CNN pointed out that this "makes it harder to ensure the survival of the species," and "one big wildfire in Epping Forest could wipe out all the grass on which the wombats feed and dramatically set back conservation efforts."

CNN explained that northern hairy-nosed wombats are the largest of the three species of wombat, with an average weight of 70 pounds. These animals live in big burrows that were dug in the "deep, soft ground of semi-arid environments," per CNN.

"They're just solid balls of muscle," Howe said. "We call them the bulldozers of the bush. They're this short, stocky, solid animal that would barge through anything. But at the same time, they are extremely, extremely cute."

CNN noted that "for now, … the 'bulldozers of the bush' are safe." Still, this issue highlights the many dangers certain species face that could lead to their eventual extinction.

For example, the western gray squirrel was recently placed on the endangered species list due to unprecedented wildfires in Washington state. The wildfires have become more frequent and intense due to rising temperatures caused by ongoing climate change, causing significant habitat loss due to tree felling and leaving the species more susceptible to diseases.

The challenges faced by these animals are indeed concerning, but there are steps we can take to help. Reducing energy use, choosing plant-based meals, and advocating for policies that preserve natural habitats are all viable actions that can help create a safer world for all living creatures.

