Scientists deploy drones with next-level zoom capabilities to track rare animals: 'The potential applications ... are already huge'

Conservationists in the UK are testing out drones that will help them monitor wild animals from far above, like snow leopards in Kazakhstan and Grévy's zebras in Kenya.

Blooloop reported on the emerging technology, which is being created by Hampshire-based zoo Marwell Wildlife and scientists from the University of Southampton.

The drones will be utilized to assess body conditions and migration patterns of wildlife and have been through several rounds of trials. In the most recent test at the Marwell Zoo, the drones were able to zoom in clearly enough to show the veins inside the ear of a zebra from nearly 400 feet above.

The team hopes to make the technology widely available to assist wildlife conservationists in the field.

This is one of several innovative ways that conservationists are monitoring wild animal populations. For instance, Australian researchers are using sterilized cheesecloths, mechanical fans, and waterproof lithium battery packs as a way to collect airborne environmental DNA for study. This will help provide crucial information about what kinds of animals and about how many roam in any given area.

Plus, trail cameras can help monitor wildlife passing by. For instance, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department recently posted photos of an elusive lynx that had been captured by such devices.

These types of programs do more than just help protect endangered animal species. Each animal and plant species within an ecosystem is vitally important, helping to maintain a delicate balance. A healthy ecosystem provides many benefits to humans, including food, clean air, and water, National Geographic explains. Biodiversity can also help us fight against rising global temperatures, according to the United Nations.

The Earth faces a biodiversity crisis, as we are losing wildlife at an alarming rate. According to the World Economic Forum, humans have caused the loss of 83% of all wild animals and half of all plants. However, while things may seem dire, wildlife conservationists have announced a number of victories in recent years.

For instance, California's gray wolf population recently doubled thanks to federal and state protections. Plus, special nesting platforms placed atop telephone poles in the Chicago area have helped once-threatened osprey populations to bounce back.

As for the drone project in the UK, Philip Riordan, conservation director at Marwell Wildlife, told Blooloop, "The potential applications of existing technologies for wildlife conservation are already huge and largely untapped. This project will use what is available and, with our partners, drive further innovations that can help conservationist[s] around the world."

