Experts witness AI become powerful tool for conservation — here's where this technology is headed

"If done right, AI's journey in conservation is just beginning."

AI has become one of the leading tools for experts across industries.

Artificial intelligence, however, is not just revolutionizing the business and technology sectors. Now, AI is making its impact on ecological conservation, improving the way nature conservationists monitor wildlife and collect data, according to an article published by the World Economic Forum.

Over the past 30 years, AI conservation initiatives have greatly evolved. In the early stages of AI conservation projects, the WEF found that scientists used algorithms and machine learning to identify land cover and species from satellite imagery.

During the early 2000s, researchers started to use computer vision to develop AI tasks for monitoring wildlife populations.

Fast-forward to today, and AI's conservation applications have grown and been enhanced to support habitat monitoring, wildlife protection, and data analysis.

In terms of predictive modeling, AI has the capabilities to estimate species distribution and habitat suitability, allowing scientists to better identify areas in need of more conservation efforts.

Researchers also now use AI to collect real-time video of areas threatened by poaching. AI sensors help law enforcement agencies respond to crises, sending alerts when poaching activities are detected.

However, the applications don't stop there. AI technology assists with environmental DNA sampling, ecosystem restoration efforts, and climate data modeling. As a result, thanks to this technology, scientists can better outline wildlife protection strategies that support species resilience during changing climate conditions.

AI isn't without its share of controversy, though, especially in terms of its impact on the environment; a 2023 report by Earth.org details the potential negative impact its energy consumption can have. "While AI has immense potential in conservation," the WEF notes, "it is crucial to consider ethical considerations, such as data, privacy, bias, and AI collaboration."

On top of that, the rise of AI has increased demand for water, per Newsweek.

"Recent research shows that the enormous computing power, larger chips and additional servers required for AI not only add significantly to electricity demands, but also make many of those data centers much thirstier," Jeff Young wrote.

Moving forward, scientists hope AI will help educate the public on the importance of conservation efforts and assist with ecological planning and decision making.

"The responsible integration of AI should prioritize inclusive learning, community involvement and AI's environmental cost, to ensure that AI supports and enhances conservation efforts while respecting human values and environmental and ethical standards," the WEF states. "If done right, AI's journey in conservation is just beginning — and its impact could be historic."

