Resident captures video as unexpected visitor crashes house party: 'I will never recover'

"Why did it go straight up the stairs?"

Attendees at a house party watched as a raccoon barged into the building and made its way up the stairs. A courageous team carrying a makeshift trap scurried along after it.

The chase was shared to TikTok, where it amassed millions of views and likes.

What happened?

Shared by Bianca Carlson (@biancacarlsonn), the video shows a slow-motion recording of the raccoon's invasion, capturing the complete chaos surrounding it.

A guest leapt high off the stairs as the raccoon headed up in his direction. Two individuals followed behind the animal closely, carrying a cardboard box and a broom.

"PSA don't leave ur backdoor open while ur having a party," the video text read.

The creator explained that she had been decompressing in bed after the party and was getting ready to call it a night when a raccoon unexpectedly emerged from under her bed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"I will never recover," Carlson wrote. "I don't feel safe."

Overlaid with a classic symphony, Ode to Joy, which added to the video's drama, the video struck a humorous chord among viewers.

"The first person levitated," one person commented.

"But why did it go straight up the stairs?" another questioned.

"He knows the floor plan a little too well," a third joked.

Why are human-wildlife encounters concerning?

Stories of wildlife wandering into developed spaces, such as bars, vacation homes, or residences, have been making headlines, suggesting an upward trend of human-wildlife encounters.

These close encounters with wildlife may be due to human development encroaching on spaces that were once reserved for wildlife.

Rising global temperatures, driven by human activities such as burning dirty fuels for energy, have also increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, threatening food and natural resource availability and pushing wildlife into human areas.

Aside from interactions with wildlife perhaps frightening unsuspecting residents, these encounters can also trigger defensive behavior in wildlife, potentially injuring humans or resulting in the animal's death — either through preventive actions or euthanasia by animal officials.

Reducing these close calls through well-managed natural spaces and public awareness can help keep both humans and animals safe, encouraging a more harmonious existence.

What can we do to reduce human-wildlife encounters?

As the TikTok creator noted, one way to reduce wildlife home invasions is to keep doors closed — especially when handling food that can be snagged by opportunistic animals.

In the same vein, it's wise to secure food and trash in animal-proof bins, reducing the likelihood of wildlife rummaging through them.

These recommendations, however, are still only preventative measures. Reducing human-wildlife encounters requires addressing the underlying causes that force wildlife into human spaces.

Restoring natural habitats and enacting laws to protect these spaces can ensure that wildlife have ample space to explore, hunt, and live.

In Kenya, for example, grassland restoration reduced human conflict, creating a safer environment for all.

Limiting rising global temperatures by cutting planet-warming pollution can reduce the length, strength, and likelihood of extreme weather events that threaten food and resource availability for creatures.

Installing solar panels at home or switching from a gas-guzzling car to an electric one can make a huge difference in reducing your personal production of heat-trapping gases.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.