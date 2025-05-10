Employee shares incredible video after wild animal breaks through window into local bar: 'We didn't expect actual wildlife to break in'

Employees at The Gin Room were shocked to discover an unexpected, four-legged patron crashing their local bar when a deer broke in through their window. Thankfully, no one — including the deer — was harmed during the chaotic visit.

(A warning that the video linked below contains some profanity.)

What happened?

According to the bar's early-April Facebook post, the deer made quite an entrance, smashing through glass like it "had a rezzy for a negroni and no time to wait." The startled animal then ran around the bar, breaking some bottles before ostensibly finding its way back outside.

BREAKING News (literally): A local deer just crashed the Gin Room—like, through the window. We always knew gin was wildly good, but we didn't expect actual wildlife to break in before opening hours. This thirsty forest friend busted in like it had a rezzy for a negroni and no time to wait. Ran around, broke some bottles (rude), and left us all shook and slightly impressed. Turns out, juniper isn't just for humans. Deer love gin too—they just prefer it served with a side of chaos. We're cleaning up and counting our blessings (and bottles), but don't worry—we'll be back pouring the good stuff faster than you can say "Oh deer." Stay wild, stay gin-soaked. Posted by The Gin Room on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The staff responded to the precarious situation with a sense of humor.

"We always knew gin was wildly good, but we didn't expect actual wildlife to break in before opening hours," they quipped. "Turns out, juniper isn't just for humans. Deer love gin too—they just prefer it served with a side of chaos."

The incident prompted some concern online. "OMG, at least they weren't open yet. Bless the poor [deer's] heart," one commenter wrote.

People expressed relief that the bar was empty and shared empathy for the likely scared animal.

Why does it matter?

Aside from broken glass and spilled gin, human-wildlife encounters like this can highlight a growing issue. There exists an increasing overlap between human spaces and wildlife habitats.

As cities and towns develop and expand, the footprints of natural environments are shrinking. This habitat destruction and fragmentation can mean animals lose typical access to the resources they need to survive, so they're forced into closer and closer proximity to human activity in search of food, water, and safe passage. This can lead to potentially dangerous interactions with humans.

The warming of the planet, caused by heat-trapping pollution, also contributes to the food and water scarcity that can drive animals into unfamiliar territories. These encounters can be stressful and harmful for people and wildlife, whether inside buildings, in traffic, or in agricultural settings.

What's being done about it?

Protecting and restoring natural habitats can help prevent human-wildlife interactions and nurture the biodiversity that's essential to all living things. Conservationists across the United States and the world are working hard to save vital ecosystems for reasons just like these.

Efforts in Oregon aim to preserve ash trees threatened by an invasive species. In California, a botanist uses social media to raise awareness about how built landscapes, like dams, impact wildlife and, in turn, human life. In India, a tea farmer has created a cultivation strategy intended to be welcoming to wild elephants.

Individuals can help by supporting local, national, and global conservation projects. Advocating for responsible land use planning in our own communities can protect wildlife too. And even everyday actions, like driving cautiously in accordance with animal crossing signs, can support safer, stronger ecosystems.

