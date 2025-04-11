Experts raise red flag on surge in home invasions by surprising perpetrators: 'They're still chasing them as I leave'

Black bears are breaking and entering in Lake Tahoe — and there's nothing honey sweet about it.

What's happening?

Lake Tahoe has experienced a growing conflict between humans and black bears. An unprecedented rise in home invasions by the creatures has left both residents and wildlife experts concerned.

As a report by Alta detailed, these bears are no longer just rummaging through trash; they are breaking into homes and sometimes causing significant damage.

One bear, known as Hank the Tank, made headlines for entering at least 21 homes in search of food.

With more cases emerging, there are concerns that human-bear encounters are escalating beyond anything seen before. Some 30 home invasions have been attributed to bears. All these so-called "conflict bears" have to be caught, but the surge in numbers makes it harder.

"There are bears I was chasing when I first got here, and they're still chasing them as I leave," environmental scientist and conflict biologist Kyle Garrett told Alta.

Why are bear encounters concerning?

This alarming trend is a stark indicator of larger environmental issues. Habitat destruction due to urban expansion and food shortages are driving bears into residential areas at an increasing rate.

Historically, bears in Tahoe have relied on natural food sources, but as warmer temperatures alter ecosystems and human activity enters their territory, they are turning to easy, calorie-rich human food.

The result? More break-ins, heightened risks for both humans and bears, and a potential long-term shift in bear behavior that could make it increasingly difficult to live among them.

If left unchecked, this pattern could escalate into more dangerous encounters, leading to either bear euthanization or costly damages for homeowners.

What's being done about bear encounters?

Conservationists and local officials are working to curb these conflicts through a mix of education, enforcement, and bear-proofing initiatives.

Bear boxes — secure outdoor containers for trash — are being added to more communities, and some cities have introduced fines for leaving trash unsecured. Wildlife experts also advocate for stricter regulations on food waste disposal and stronger policies to protect and restore bear habitats.

On an individual level, residents are encouraged to secure their homes, keep food out of reach, and report sightings responsibly rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Long-term solutions will require tackling the root causes: slowing urban sprawl and restoring natural food sources for wildlife. Without these efforts, Tahoe's bears — and its other residents — will continue to find themselves in an increasingly dangerous battle for survival.

