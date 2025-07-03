Expert issues urgent warning over dire threats facing iconic species: 'The situation is critical'

"It gets lost between roads, gated communities, and other human interventions."

A sad situation is now turning critical as pumas in São Paulo are estimated to be just a few years away from extinction.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, recent urbanization and deforestation in the Brazilian state have resulted in the destruction of rainforest land in the region.

A wildcat sanctuary that houses these pumas has increasingly been surrounded by apartment buildings and shopping centers sprouting across the region. The Mata Ciliar refuge houses 25 pumas and 10 jaguars that are receiving medical care for injuries sustained by accidentally entering human-occupied areas. One 5-year-old puma, named Barreiro, is being treated because he was found caught in a trap made with a steel cable.

Mata Ciliar president Jorge Bellix explained to AFP, per Phys.org: "Due to the advancement of urbanization into its natural habitat, when the puma moves, it gets lost between roads, gated communities, and other human interventions."

Overall, the increased deforestation in the area has resulted in local pumas becoming dangerously close to extinction.

"The situation is critical," said veterinarian Cristina Harumi, per Phys.org.

Why is deforestation important?

The deforestation and urbanization that are overrunning São Paulo have become commonplace in several regions in South America. Deforestation is directly resulting in the endangerment and extinction of countless animal species.

Bellix told AFP: "If this continues, we will unfortunately witness the extinction of several (animal) species within a few years."

The urbanization in São Paulo is also leading to big cats being susceptible to road accidents and deadly traps meant to catch wild boar. Pumas in Brazil are now listed as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, per Phys.org.

What's being done about deforestation?

Refuge centers like Mata Ciliar are crucial to the survival of wildlife that have accidentally received life-threatening injuries from deforestation and urbanization.

Forest restoration efforts in the Amazon have also proved to be effective. According to a study, land protection efforts in the Amazon have reduced deforestation by up to 83%.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.