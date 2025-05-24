  • Tech Tech

Health officials issue urgent warning as deadly tropical disease surges in new region: 'A historic peak'

An influx of cases could ultimately strain health care systems.

Researchers warn that two vector-borne diseases are increasingly becoming a threat to public health in Europe — and a warming climate is a key factor to blame.

What's happening?

A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health reveals that tropical mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya are on track to become endemic in Europe as the Asian tiger mosquito, or Aedes albopictus, expands its range north.

"In 2024, there were a total of 304 dengue cases — a historic peak compared with the combined total of 275 cases in the previous 15 years," the study reads

Why is this important?

According to Politico, 2024 was the hottest year on record. While increased urbanization, trade, and travel have also played roles in the expansion of tiger mosquitoes to higher altitudes, the scientists pointed to a warming climate as a major factor in their successful adjustment.

An influx of cases attributed to tiger mosquitoes could ultimately strain health care systems in Europe, with the study projecting a nearly fivefold uptick in dengue and chikungunya outbreaks by 2060 compared to the 1994-2024 baseline period.

Dengue and chikungunya aren't usually fatal, but they can cause high fevers and a slew of painful symptoms, including body aches, nausea, and rash.

In South America and the Caribbean, dengue and chikungunya outbreaks have overwhelmed hospitals, laboratory providers, and other health care support systems. 

What can be done about this?

Once data reveals a potential threat, officials can use the information to refine or develop specialized disease surveillance and early warning systems and responses — and ultimately improve public health outcomes.

In the short term, you can help control mosquito populations by eliminating standing water on your property where mosquitoes like to lay eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ensuring window and door screens are secure can keep them out of your home. The CDC also recommends wearing insect repellent to guard against mosquito bites.

In the long term, bringing Earth's temperatures back into balance could help stall mosquitoes' northward expansion while making conditions less favorable for them to breed.

Upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and opting for cleaner, more cost-effective modes of transportation, including electric vehicles and e-bikes, are ways to contribute to a cooler future.

