Trail camera captures once-in-a-lifetime sighting of elusive big cat in remote national park: 'It was just an explosion of joy'

A trail camera in western Honduras captured a rare puma wandering through Cusuco National Park, reported the Miami Herald.

This is only the second documented sighting of this predator in the region.

The discovery occurred in December 2024 when wildlife rangers reviewed footage from trail cameras installed to monitor wildlife. The photos show a male puma emerging from trees, its eyes glowing in the darkness as it moved through the forest, unaware of being photographed.

Photo Credit: Panthera / ICF / Programa Nacional de Guardarecursos del SINAPH

This sighting is a big win for the park, which was established in 1987 but lacked adequate protection for many years. The puma doesn't live in the park but was traveling between different populations, helping maintain genetic diversity among isolated groups.

Trail cameras like these help experts track endangered species and document when conservation efforts are working. This means scientists can better protect the animals that keep our ecosystems balanced and healthy.

When you support wildlife corridors that allow animals to move freely between habitats, you help prevent extinction and maintain the biodiversity needed for our food systems to thrive. Protecting apex predators like pumas creates healthier ecosystems that benefit everyone through cleaner water, better air quality, and more stable natural environments.

The movement of these animals between populations increases what scientists call "genetic flow" — new animals joining isolated populations and boosting genetic diversity. Without this process, isolated animal populations become more vulnerable to extinction, disrupting the food chain we all depend on.

"This camera trap photo is only the second documented puma sighting in the Merendón Mountain Range on the border of Honduras and Guatemala," noted Panthera, an organization dedicated to wild cat conservation, in a recent social media post.

"We are really excited with this new record" because "it's so rare to find" in Cusuco National Park," the Herald reported Franklin Castañeda, the Honduras Country Director for Panthera as saying, "It was just an explosion of joy." Castañeda credited park rangers as "the real heroes" behind this conservation success.

