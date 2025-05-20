Scientists issue urgent warning after witnessing collapse of iconic insect species: 'Losing them means losing a piece of who we are'

A rapid decline has Costa Rican conservationists concerned about the future of an iconic beetle species.

What's happening?

For generations, the arrival of abejones de mayo, otherwise known as May beetles, has meant the May rainy season is set to begin in Costa Rica. But now, as The Tico Times reported, fewer are showing up each year.

Researchers estimate that the May beetle population has decreased by as much as 95% over the last 40 years.

"For many Costa Ricans, spotting abejones buzzing around porch lights marked the start of the rains," University of Costa Rica biologist Andres Arias told the Times. "Now, they're a fleeting memory."

Scientists say three factors are largely responsible for this decline: rising global temperatures, widespread urbanization, and rampant pesticide use.

As the planet warms due to human-caused pollution, the rainfall and other seasonal cues these beetles rely on have changed, uprooting their lives. And that has been exacerbated by the heavy use of chemical-laden pesticides. Costa Rica uses more pesticides on a per capita basis than any other Latin American country.

Experts warn that if things don't change soon, the May beetles might not survive.

"Losing them means losing a piece of who we are — and a warning we can't ignore," Arias told The Tico Times.

Why is this concerning?

This is part of a troubling trend occurring worldwide as insect populations plummet across the globe.

Insects make up about 80% of Earth's animal life and are crucial to our planet's health. They pollinate plants, giving life to flowers, fruits, and vegetables. They feed on plants and animals, including other insects, helping keep population levels in check. And they are the primary food source of many other animals.

But a 2023 analysis by the University of California, Riverside, found that, during the same 40-year time span as the May beetle's decline, global insect populations have fallen by about 45%. And the World Wildlife Fund warns that up to 40% of insect species could become extinct by the end of this century.

What's being done to save beetles?

One bill currently being discussed by Costa Rican lawmakers would go a long way toward saving the May beetle, as it would ban pesticides that meet the World Health Organization's criteria for high toxicity.

And conservationists hope that these dwindling population numbers will prompt other action to preserve beetles and their habitats. There are examples of such action working. For example, researchers in Nebraska have noticed an increase in American burying beetle numbers, the first population increase in more than 35 years.

