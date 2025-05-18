Expert issues urgent warning about how dangerous growth can take over an entire forest: 'Has affected millions of acres'

TikToker The American Forester2 (@theamericanforester) is raising awareness about the effects of privet, an invasive species, in the United States.

The species "has affected millions of acres" of farmland, he says.

The creator says privet, an evergreen species, starts as a small sapling, then quickly grows over 2 feet tall in the first year and to 8 feet tall within three years. Roots establish and sprout new saplings, rapidly taking over the area.

He further explains that in a 20-year period, the established privet will shade out the forest floor and push out native species, completely disrupting the ecological balance. The video shows how privet has totally dominated the area.

The original poster demonstrates how to get rid of privet so that it cannot grow back.

Invasive species can be incredibly damaging to local ecosystems, economies based on agriculture, and even human health. They use up resources that are required for the survival of native species, and pose a risk of depletion and even extinction of native plants and animals where they take hold. Invasive species can destroy crops and threaten livestock, affecting the economy and food availability.

One of the best ways to combat invasive species in our own local environment is to plant native species in the areas over which we have control. Rewilding your yard with native plants that flourish naturally without the need for additional water or chemicals is better for pollinators and can help balance the local ecology.

Planting a native lawn is another way to help local pollinators that are vital to the health of native species.

Converting water-guzzling grass to a native lawn that requires minimal maintenance can save you time and money while protecting the local environment and the species that call it home. A yard with native plants also reduces the need for excess water, chemicals, and maintenance.

When allowed to flourish naturally, native yards and lawns can be beautiful additions to neighborhoods and communities, and they can often inspire others in the area to do the same.

Viewers of the TikTok video shared in the OP's outrage and frustration.

"It's the worst. We have so much of it," one TikToker shared.

A hopeful commenter was grateful for the tips: "Thanks! This is so helpful!"

