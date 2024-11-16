  • Home Home

Homeowner shares breathtaking photo of yard after ditching traditional turf yard: 'This is just gorgeous and inspiring'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

A peaceful garden scene is winning hearts on Reddit, where one homeowner shared their secret to enjoying nature up-close: nestling an Adirondack chair in the middle of their native plant garden.

"My new favorite seat," the Redditor shared with the r/NativePlantGardening community. "While planting in my yard, I try to maintain a small spot for a chair. It's nice to sit within the plants. I feel invisible while things happen around me."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo includes a cozy wooden chair surrounded by tall native plants, a perfect spot for morning coffee or afternoon reading. It's a simple, transformative way to connect with nature without leaving home.

This garden setup isn't just beautiful; it's part of a growing movement toward native plant landscaping that's helping homeowners save serious cash. By replacing traditional grass with native plants, homeowners can slash their water bills and avoid expensive lawn maintenance.

Native gardens such as this one typically need far less water than conventional lawns since these plants have evolved to thrive in local conditions. They also don't require costly fertilizers or weekly mowing, making them a mutual victory for your wallet and free time.

The environmental perks are just as sweet. Native plant gardens create thriving habitats for local pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which help protect our food supply by pollinating crops. Even converting a small portion of your yard can make a difference.

You don't need to transform your entire yard overnight. Starting with a small seating area surrounded by native plants is an easy first step. Options such as buffalo grass, clover, and drought-resistant flowering plants can create a low-maintenance paradise.

The comments section quickly filled with others inspired to create their own garden retreats.

"Well this is just gorgeous and inspiring. Thanks for sharing," one user wrote

Another shared, "Sitting in the middle of my garden every morning with a cat on my lap and a cup of coffee is newly in my top 5 favorite things in life."

"That looks like a great place for morning coffee," a third commenter added.

