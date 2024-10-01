  • Home Home

Gardener shares impressive photos of lush native plant yard transformation: 'It looks so good'

"This is something I'm aspiring to have but moving very slowly with my progress."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user's lawn makeover is drawing praise from native plant gardeners online. It showcases a stunning transformation from a bland, empty yard to a native plant oasis.

The before-and-after photos, shared on r/NativePlantGardening, reveal a dramatic change from 2022 to 2024.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The Hudson Valley, New York, resident's journey began in 2022 with a sparse, uninspiring lawn. Fast-forward to 2024, and the same space teems with life, bursting with colorful native flora that towers over the once-barren ground.

The homeowner achieved this eco-friendly paradise on a shoestring budget. They collected seeds, embraced volunteer plants, and sourced free supplies to create their dream landscape. The result is a thriving ecosystem that's "buzzing all summer long," as the gardener puts it.

By ditching the traditional grass lawn for native plants, this savvy gardener is likely saving a bundle on water bills and lawn maintenance costs. Native plants are adapted to local conditions and require less upkeep than non-native species.

This new native plant haven is a healthier ecosystem for pollinators such as bees and butterflies. These tiny creatures protect our food supply, making every native plant garden a small step toward a more sustainable future.

Those inspired by this green transformation have a wealth of eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn alternatives to explore. Options including clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can also lead to similar financial and environmental benefits. Even replacing part of your lawn can make a significant impact.

The online community responded enthusiastically.

"Great work! It looks so good. I can imagine the insect sightseeing from that front porch is something else!" one commenter gushed.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another aspiring native gardener shared: "The garden looks gorgeous! This is something I'm aspiring to have but moving very slowly with my progress. I like your approach to creating it - seeds collecting and replanting volunteers, I try to do this as well in my own garden."

A third summarized the collective sentiment, writing: "It really looks lovely. Excellent work."

