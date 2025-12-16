Parent shares photo of unusual items their child found outside: 'Such a shame'

A parent in the United Kingdom has sparked conversation after sharing what their child uncovered during a day of "practical outdoor learning."

The Facebook post, shared by Litter Kicker Kids, showed photos of the child collecting litter, with the parent explaining how a school strike day turned into an impromptu field classroom.

"Today's vital lessons have included a bit of Science (components of a vape — and 10 tonnes of lithium from disposable vapes goes into landfill each year), Maths (how much vape litter can we find in an hour?), Philosophy (why do people think it's ok to litter vapes?), and History (we found our first littered disposable vape in 2021!)," they wrote.

A school strike day again, so time for some practical outdoor learning... Today's vital lessons have included a bit of... Posted by Litter Kickers on Thursday, March 16, 2023

The young volunteer collected an entire bottle's worth of vape casings that had been carelessly tossed out. The parent also thanked a local café, Bubble Wraps Tonbridge, for giving their kid a moment to "refuel" after a busy morning of collecting what others had recklessly left behind.

Vape litter has rapidly become one of the most visible and frustrating waste problems. From parks to playgrounds and parking lots, tossed vape containers have been found left behind, causing not just an unsightly mess but also potentially being dangerous. Not only can disposable vapes cause accidental fires, but they have also been known to puncture the tires of drivers and cyclists.

Aside from being harmful to human health, vapes are also notoriously difficult to recycle. The devices contain valuable materials such as lithium and toxic chemicals, which can leak into soil and water when disposed of improperly. They're especially dangerous to local wildlife and communities, as they contribute to microplastics that end up in our waterways, food webs, and even our bodies.





In many countries, governments and organizations are urging stronger vape regulations and even outright bans to prevent the harmful side effects from vapes, both for public health and the environment.

Commenters responding to the post shared a mix of frustration and gratitude for the real-world lesson.

"Such great role models for our community. What an excellent way of learning and such a shame to see all those Vapes being littered!," one person wrote.

Another commenter asked: "Have you found a way of recycling vapes? I resort to taking the batteries out for recycling."

A third added, "I don't [think] people ever consider what they might be doing to their lungs, let alone how they are disposing of their vapes."

