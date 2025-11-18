Resident raises concerns after making upsetting discovery along roadside: 'Getting worse'

"Too much of this."

The rise in popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping has also come with an explosion of litter. In fact, according to a survey done by Truth Initiative in 2020, 10% of young vape users reported they simply throw their disposable devices on the ground. Almost half (49.1%) of young people don't know the proper way to recycle them.

A Facebook post by the account Keep Scotland Beautiful highlighted the problem while also offering a solution.

A can here, a single-use vape there: you've probably noticed various pieces of litter outside, maybe some more often... Posted by Keep Scotland Beautiful on Saturday 1 March 2025

The post shows a picture of multiple disposable vapes discarded on the side of the road. It's accompanied by a caption, "A can here, a single-use vape there: you've probably noticed various pieces of litter outside, maybe some more often than others. By telling us what you've seen, you can help address the issue!"

The post goes on to ask for the public's help in tracking litter data so as to best address the problem.

Vaping is certainly detrimental to the health of users. And the litter caused by vaping is detrimental to the health of the planet. The chemicals in littered disposable vapes can harm wildlife. They can also seep into water supplies as vapes have been found in oceans and lakes.

Unfortunately, the issue of vape litter is not just limited to certain areas. It's everywhere. To hammer the point home, a South African poster took to Reddit to show a picture of an African penguin walking with a vape pen in its mouth. And firefighters in the United Kingdom have warned that improper disposal of the devices is leading to fires.

There is much to be done to prevent such irresponsible behavior. People can take local action in their communities to make sure litterers are held accountable for their behavior. And talking with friends and family about how the destructive practice harms the environment can also yield results.

Commenters on the original post offered their own frustration with the situation.

One said, the problem of litter was "… getting worse."

Another shared, "Too much of this blighting our beautiful country…"

Others offered solutions: "I do a litter pick once a week. I have collected vapes!"

