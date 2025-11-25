Driver furious after uncovering culprit behind their flat tire: 'Hate those things'

"There's no reason why."

Getting a flat tire can ruin anyone's day pretty quickly. But getting a flat tire due to litter is truly adding insult to injury.

A frustrated driver shared how a discarded disposable vape caused a flat tire, raising hackles in the r/Anticonsumption community about the environmental and safety impact created by these throwaway devices.

The original poster explained that they encountered a "pretty large and substantial piece" of metal from a disposable vape on the roadway. The sharp fragment punctured their tire, turning into an expensive headache for the innocent driver.

In addition to their potential dangers to your tires, disposable vapes contain lithium-ion batteries that end up in our streets, landfills, and natural areas. These batteries pose fire risks in trash systems and leach toxic chemicals into soil and water as they break down.

Each device wastes valuable materials, including lithium, steel, plastic, and copper that requires major energy and resources to extract and manufacture. Many vapes shut off before the battery or vape juice runs out — planned obsolescence that forces consumers to buy a replacement as functional components go to waste.

The manufacturing process for these single-use, disposable electronics generates pollution and consumes energy that could be better utilized to power homes, among other things.

Some communities are pushing for legislation to ban disposable vapes or mandate manufacturers to establish take-back programs. Meanwhile, consumers can help by choosing refillable vape systems that generate far less waste.

The r/Anticonsumption community was quick with a kind word and to share in the OP's frustration.

"I hate those things," shared one commenter.

"Every single one has a RECHARGEABLE … lithium ion battery that literally goes in the trash or streets," someone else wrote.

"I was coming through a train station last week and there was a literal pile of about 12 of them sitting on the ground next to a bench," said another commenter. "There was a bin no more than 10 meters away."

"Disposable vapes should be made illegal," another person concluded. "There's no reason why they shouldn't be reused."

