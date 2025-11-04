Officials push to ban harmful devices made to look like ordinary household objects: 'Protecting our children'

Westchester, New York, leaders are looking to ban discreet nicotine vapes that look like ordinary household objects.

Deceptive vapes that look like pens, USB drives, and other innocent items are enticing to minors and perpetuating underage nicotine use.

As Lohud reported, county officials in Westchester County are trying to ban vapes that resemble anything other than a standard vape.

If lawmakers pass the proposed vape ban, it will be illegal to sell discreetly shaped e-cigarettes and vaping products. Stores that violate the ban would face fines from $300 to $1,500.

This vape ban is a positive step in the right direction because uniquely shaped smoking devices often capture the attention of children and teenagers. Marketing nicotine products to children can entice them to smoke, increasing their health risks and adding more toxic e-waste to the environment.

"While they may appear harmless, these devices are intended to attract young people and make it easier for them to access nicotine," said Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins. "This legislation is about protecting our children and keeping Westchester safe and healthy."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The newly proposed vape ban would complement Westchester County's existing vape restrictions and set an example for other local governments to follow. In Westchester, flavored nicotine vapes are already banned.

The percentage of high school students in the area who vape has decreased significantly since that ban was implemented. However, some smoke shops still sell illegal vapes in violation of state and federal laws.

Wherever you live, vapes are problematic for many reasons. The nicotine in vapes is highly addictive, toxic, and impacts young people's brain development. Vapes and e-cigarettes contain many cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and dangerous flavorings.

Meanwhile, vapes negatively impact the environment when they are disposed of and pose safety risks when thrown into household waste streams. The batteries inside vapes can be flammable when overheated or damaged, creating fire risks and posing a threat to wildlife.

Fortunately, many local governments are implementing vape bans to protect people and broader ecosystems.

As an individual, you can share what you know about vaping risks with others and encourage them to quit vaping. You can also learn more about proper recycling protocols in your area and support political candidates who share your values and will advocate for vape bans.

"With the largest criminal vape enforcement operation in state history, New York is sending a message: if you sell vapor products in violation of our laws, you will face serious consequences," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.