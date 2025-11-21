Experts issue urgent warning after finding wild animal in heartbreaking predicament: 'One of the most common issues we see'

"Things could definitely have been much worse."

After a fox was found trapped in the remains of a discarded plastic bag — which is a potentially fatal situation that serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous litter can be for wild animals — wildlife rescuers in Essex are urging residents to think twice before leaving trash out in the open.

According to a report from the Echo, the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Orsett — which rescues and rehabilitates thousands of injured and orphaned animals each year — issued a public warning after helping care for the fox, who had been discovered with a white plastic bag tightly wound around her waist and neck.

Volunteers from the Greenwich Wildlife Network spotted the animal and brought her to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the team was able to remove the plastic without causing injury, and the fox was later released back into the wild after a brief monitoring period.

"It's amazing what something as small as a plastic bag can do," a spokesperson for the wildlife hospital said. "This fox was very lucky, but things could definitely have been much worse. Litter is one of the most common issues we see in wildlife rescue — from entanglements in plastic rings to discarded fishing line and pet food cans."

The hospital's warning comes amid growing concern over the toll plastic pollution is taking on the environment. Wildlife across the U.K. — from hedgehogs to seabirds — have suffered injuries or died from ingesting or becoming entangled in common household waste.

Environmental experts emphasize that properly securing trash or taking litter home can help prevent tragedies like this one.

The South Essex Wildlife Hospital encouraged locals to "think of our wild neighbours" when out and about, reminding the public that awareness and responsible waste disposal can make a real difference.

"Please take your litter home," the spokesperson added. "The next fox may not be quite so lucky."

