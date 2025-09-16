Security camera captures moment when school principal makes shocking discovery in dumpster: 'Attracted to food sources'

These types of encounters are becoming more common.

As more and more wild land gets developed and natural habitats shrink, animals get desperate for new sources of food to replace what is lost. This leads to a greater risk of wildlife encounters, which are not safe for either the animals or the people involved.

One such incident took place at a school, and it is pure luck that no one got hurt.

What's happening?

A video of the encounter was shared by the Instagram account The Wild Savior (@the_wild_savior). "Bear emerges from high school dumpster," read the caption.

In the video, school principal James Marsh of Summersville, W.Va., can be seen unlocking the school's dumpster. As he does, he is surprised by a bear's snout poking out from under the lid. He visibly startles, then runs away toward the camera; the bear climbs out of the dumpster and runs away in the opposite direction.

Why is this video important?

While few school principals will encounter a bear jack-in-the-box as part of their duties, this is a reminder that hungry wildlife seek out unsecured trash when they are looking for their next meal.

As The Wild Savior explains, "Black bears (Ursus americanus) are common in West Virginia and are excellent climbers and foragers. They are attracted to food sources like unsecured trash, which can lead to dangerous human encounters. … This serves as a reminder that human food and waste can unintentionally lure wild animals into urban areas, highlighting the importance of wildlife management and public safety."

The more we encroach on wild spaces, the more common these encounters get. Responsible management of a healthy wild environment isn't just necessary to preserve it for the animals; it's also necessary to keep our own communities safe.

What can I do about wildlife encounters?

Authorities already recommend keeping your distance from wildlife — 100 yards in the case of bears, according to the National Park Service. Meanwhile, you should take steps to lock away any food and trash that might serve to attract them. As The Wild Savior points out, "Experts recommend never approaching a bear, keeping a safe distance, and securing trash to prevent wildlife interactions."

Of course, that is probably why the dumpster was locked in the first place — so an additional step might be to ensure that you don't lock a bear inside the dumpster.

Finally, make sure to vote for politicians and policies that will preserve the natural spaces in your area for the animals that need them, so they will be less inclined to venture into human developments looking for food.

