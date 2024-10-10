Scientists find disturbing link between plastic pollution and health disparities — here's what you need to know

Numerous studies confirm that microplastics disproportionately affect Black individuals more than people from other races.

The reasons for this phenomenon are linked to where Black people live and how personal care products are marketed to them.

What's happening?

Blavity referenced a collection of research studies between 2017 and 2023 to reach this conclusion.

One study showed that predominantly Black communities are often located near plastic factories and incinerators. In these areas, the risks of cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, childhood leukemia, asthma, and other serious medical conditions are more severe.

Another study revealed that 64% of people facing cancer risks from plastic factories are people of color. Meanwhile, a separate study found that 79% of municipal solid waste incinerators are in BIPOC and low-income communities.

Statistics also show that most personal care and hygiene products marketed to Black people, such as ethnic hair and skin care products, come in single-use plastic bottles.

Why is the connection between microplastics and race important?

The revelations about how microplastics are affecting Black people are alarming because of the toll microplastics take on so many aspects of human health. Beyond their environmental impact, microplastics have been linked to many increased health risks, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, cancer, and miscarriages.

Even without the presence of microplastics, these are conditions that Black people are already more likely to be affected by than other races due to their genetics.

The production, use, and disposal of plastic items profoundly impact the lives of people in Black communities. This fact is also troubling because even without microplastics factored into daily life, Black people experience disproportionate access to quality medical care, higher uninsured rates, and shorter life expectancies than white people.

What's being done about microplastics in our communities?

Especially for Black people, but regardless of your race or ethnic identity, you can take practical and actionable steps to reduce your exposure to microplastics.

To use less plastic in daily life, you can find alternatives to plastic food containers, stop using plastic grocery bags, and ditch disposable water bottles. There are safer and cost-effective alternatives to single-use health and beauty products and eco-friendly beauty and health brands that you can support to cut plastic out of your life.

Blavity suggested other excellent tips for avoiding microplastics in our plastic-filled world, such as avoiding heating plastic containers in the microwave, choosing minimally processed protein foods, and using an air purifier to remove microplastics from the air in your home.

