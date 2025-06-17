  • Outdoors Outdoors

Volunteers yank out equivalent of 65 bathtubs of dangerous plants from local park: 'The power we have when we come together'

Invasive species spread quickly and can be extremely difficult to remove permanently.

by Misty Layne
It is meant for low-to-moderate wind speeds, but can start making energy with just a 5.5 mile-per-hour breeze.

Photo Credit: Freen

During 2025's Earth Week, Pitt Meadows, a city in Vancouver, Canada, achieved a major feat in one of its local parks. 

According to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, 30 volunteers from the community — plus the program's first-ever feline volunteer — came out to help remove invasive species and ended up ridding the park of the equivalent of 65 bathtubs of invasive plants. 

Some of the invasive plants removed included Himalayan blackberry, English ivy, cherry laurel, and English holly. 

The volunteers then helped plant native species in the park, including salmonberry, sword fern, and false lily of the valley. 

The event was organized by the City of Pitt Meadows and the Lower Mainland Green Team. Volunteer opportunities, such as this one, occur every Wednesday from April to September. 

The removal of all these invasive species is good news for the environment. Invasive plants can destroy native plants and local ecosystems by displacing native vegetation, choking out shrubs and trees, or blocking out the sun. This can potentially lead to native species dying off.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Invasive species spread quickly and can be extremely difficult to remove permanently. This is especially true in yards, and that can cause enormous headaches for homeowners who often face significant costs to get rid of these plants before they completely take over.

An excellent way to prevent invasive plants in one's yard is to take a page from these volunteers and install native plants. Putting in a native lawn can not only be an effective countermeasure against invasive species, but it can also save time and money on outdoor maintenance. 

Native plants require less water than non-native plants, too, lowering water bills. Additionally, native lawns attract local pollinators, which are essential in protecting the human food supply. Even planting native plants in a small section of a lawn can offer benefits.

Besides helping to clean up and restore the park, Ashton Kerr, the partnerships manager with the Lower Mainland Green Team, told the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, "Participants didn't just help restore a local park — they built connections, enjoyed the health benefits of spending time outdoors, and felt hope by experiencing the power we have when we come together."

Where does the majority of your home's electricity come from?

Statewide power company ⚡

Smaller local provider 🔌

Community solar 😎

Off-grid source 🔋

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x