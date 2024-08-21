Officials see conservation success after inviting public to 'planting parties' as solution to invasive species problem: 'Everyone had a ton of fun'

"I think they find it very fulfilling to spend an hour or two on the shoreline."

Communities are getting their hands dirty in the fight against invasive species at Utah Lake.

Tall reeds called phragmites are dominating the shoreline of the lake, located outside Provo, Utah. The reeds create a thick mass that crowds out other plants and wildlife and harms people's ability to access and enjoy the lake.

The Utah Lake Authority and conservation groups have combated the problem for years, successfully removing about 70% of phragmites along the lake, reported ABC4. The next step? Restoring the cleared areas with native plants to set the shore down the right path going forward.

Many hands have proven to make light work of the project, with local volunteers showing up in droves for their lake. They've planted over 10,000 seedlings, including cattails, bulrushes, and wildflowers.

Lake officials will monitor the planted areas to determine which species perform best at the lake for the future. Next year, they hope to get 40,000 new plants into the ground with volunteer aid, according to ABC4.

"It's been great to have groups come and help in that way," said Sam Braegger, Utah Lake Authority's Deputy Director, to KSL NewsRadio. "I think they find it very fulfilling to spend an hour or two on the shoreline."

These revegetation efforts, called "planting parties," give residents of Saratoga Springs, Provo, Vineyard, and Lakeshore a chance to build community and also directly impact what's going on in their backyard. Lake staff members also attend the gatherings, answering questions about the lake and educating the public on the dangers of invasive species.

"Phragmites is very aggressive," said Braegger. "It grows in very thickly, so it's terrible habitat. There's not very much of wildlife, birds and fish, that can get in there."

Instead, converting the shoreline to a diverse patchwork of native plants creates a productive habitat for all kinds of lake dwellers. There's a better food supply, more places to build shelters, and safer areas to lay eggs or raise young.

These efforts ensure that the initiative to remove phragmites has an impact on the lake's health in the long term and enhances the visitor recreation possible at the lake.

On top of phragmites, Utah Lake has also faced toxic algae blooms and water quality issues in the past, which have tainted public perception. Teri Harman, director of public outreach for Conserve Utah Valley, wants to get people back out to the lake.

"There are a lot of rumors about Utah Lake that are really outdated," Harman told ABC4, citing the impact of years of restoration work. "The truth of the matter is that the lake is very clean … it's beautiful."

Harman participated in one of the planting parties near her home in Saratoga Springs and has checked to see that the fresh seedlings were doing well, according to the outlet.

"It went really fast, and everyone had a ton of fun," she said.

