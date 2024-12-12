5 triumphant stories of homeowners who conquered invasive species

When you're gardening, it matters what you plant. Native species are good for the environment and easy to grow, but invasive species spread out of control and can totally take over your yard. Some of them cause damage to your property, too.

If you're struggling with an invasive species, there's hope. Here are five garden nightmares that had happy endings.

Photo Credit: iStock

While there are native honeysuckle species in some parts of the United States, there are also invasive varieties, including Morrow's honeysuckle and exotic bush honeysuckles. One homeowner experiencing an infestation removed enough invasive honeysuckle from their garden to make a huge pile. Sadly, they were not allowed to do the same in the wetlands beyond their lawn.



Read more →

Photo Credit: iStock

English ivy is popular for its habit of spreading out to cover both vertical and horizontal surfaces, but that's also its worst trait: It will smother other plants and trees in a curtain of greenery, killing them. One homeowner was at a loss regarding how to deal with thick English ivy mats, but Redditors encouraged them to simply start clearing the plant by hand.



Read more →

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you like to eat blackberries, you might not see a problem with growing an acre of them — but the plant's fierce, thorny vines make it difficult to harvest the fruit from unmaintained thickets, and they make it impossible for other plants to grow. One Redditor eradicated an acre of invasive Himalayan blackberry from their parents' property, allowing a host of tamer plants to take its place.



Read more →

Photo Credit: Reddit

One homeowner who removed a mat of English ivy was eager to replace it with a more beneficial plant. However, commenters advised them to wait. Like many invasive species, English ivy has a bad habit of growing back from leftover roots, stems, and leaves even after the main plant has been removed. Giving the area time and then removing any new shoots helps ensure the devious plant is gone for good.



Read more →

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Photo Credit: iStock

A third homeowner dealing with English ivy didn't want to go through the labor-intensive process of removing the invasive plant by hand. Instead, they hired a herd of goats to eat the unwanted greenery. Goatscaping is an all-natural, eco-friendly solution to overgrown spaces, invasive plants, and even really nasty weeds such as poison ivy.



Read more →

🗣️ Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.