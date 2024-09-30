Resident shares concerns after uncovering dangerous trend growing on U.S. roadways: 'It's scary'

"Why is it that anyone with a basic driver's license can just go in and buy one of these pickup trucks?"

The need for speed should be matched with a greater need for safety. In the United States, the automotive industry has focused on size and accessories. Pickup trucks, for example, have added 1,330 pounds on average since 1990, per YouGov Business.

As these heavy-duty vehicles double in size, so does the risk involved in driving them. On TikTok, one transit expert shares their concerns about blind spots after uncovering the dangerous trend growing on U.S. roadways.

"Why is it that anyone with a basic driver's license can just go in and buy one of these pickup trucks, especially when the majority of these people buying these pickup trucks are not using them for any truck stuff? They're using them as office commuters," narrates the original poster Moles R Cool (@molesrcool), highlighting that buying these vehicles is generally not a necessity.

The OP shares interesting examples of truck blind spots in the video, such as the Chevrolet Silverado's blind spot measuring up to 8.85 meters. This was followed by the surprising reveal that the Dodge Ram Power Wagon has a worse blind spot than an M1 Abrams battle tank.

"The Ram has a blind spot of 10.35 meters, whereas the tank has a blind spot of 9.45 meters," says the OP.

Larger vehicles have been attractive to drivers for the sense of security, resilience, and roughness they may provide. However, there are significant trade-offs. These vehicles are typically more expensive and contribute to air pollution by burning more fuel.

As explained by the Union of Concerned Scientists, while heavy-duty vehicles make up about 10% of all vehicles on the road, they produce up to 25% of the harmful pollution from on-road vehicles.

Fortunately, the popularity of electric vehicles has expanded into truck fleets. Standout benefits of switching to an EV include saving $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance, with some EV models even qualifying for a $7,500 tax credit from the United States federal government.

With key innovations in the automotive industry, such as Rivian's RIT pickup and Ford's partnership with Sunrun to allow their trucks the ability to power a home, truck owners can see they don't have to sacrifice "strength" for safety and efficiency.

"It's scary," one TikToker commented on the potential hazard of blind spots.

"These giant trucks need to be outlawed," another wrote.

