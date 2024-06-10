Frustrated transit expert highlights major issues with popular truck design: 'There's no good reason for these to be legal'

"There are people driving these who can't even see over the wheel."

A transit policy expert on TikTok has gained attention for calling out the dangers of lifted trucks.

In a recent video, TikToker molesrcool (@molesrcool) calls out lifted trucks — trucks with larger suspension and wheels that lift the chassis higher off the ground — for a litany of shortcomings.

First and foremost, they point out that the blindspots on lifted trucks are immense, showing an example of one of these vehicles rolled up on the back of a Porsche at an intersection. "I don't even wanna know how much that cost to fix," the OP quipped.

Furthermore, the OP says "lifted trucks are more dangerous in general" because of their added weight and size — they don't perform breaking or direction change well in emergency scenarios.

"There's no good reason for these things to be legal in any state," they say further.

Lifted pickup trucks have been called out for their dangers before. In 2019 a local news investigative report gained traction for exposing the lengthening blind spots of modern trucks and SUVs, specifically demonstrating the dangers they pose to children who are not tall enough to be seen from the driver's seat.

Transit policy, in general, has become an area of interest for people online, with impassioned calls for public transport and walkable cities popularizing spaces like transit TikTok in recent years.

The sentiments expressed by the OP are borne out in comprehensive research done by Consumer Reports.

From its research, CR found that trucks are generally getting larger and heavier, making them more hazardous to those who come into contact with them. Larger trucks mean larger blindspots, reduced performance in emergency situations, and an increased likelihood that pedestrians hit by the vehicle will be run over rather than knocked backward or onto the hood.

Larger trucks, which in the United States routinely reach up to 5,000 pounds, are also less fuel-efficient than smaller models and, therefore, more costly to the environment.

The reasons for the increase in weight and size in pickups are complicated.

According to industry insiders interviewed by CR, consumers have shown a preference for larger trucks. However, it is worth noting that auto manufacturers have spent many millions of dollars on advertising larger trucks which consistently earn manufacturers wider profit margins and dodge environmental regulations and tariffs imposed on smaller vehicles.

The auto industry spent $85.5 million lobbying government officials in 2023, in part to achieve regulatory gaps like these.

This pursuit of profit over safety from auto manufacturers is just one reason for rising transportation deaths; the U.S. Department of Transportation reported that 370,000 people died in transportation accidents between 2011 and 2020.

The tone in the post's comment section was sardonic as users sounded off about lifted trucks and their drivers.

One user mused, "There are people driving these who can't even see over the wheel."

Another tried to relate, saying, "Imagine sitting in your car at a red light and someone is literally driving on top of you."

The top commenter on the post brought out a tried and true crowd-pleaser, saying, "If someone got a lifted truck I just assume it's to compensate."

