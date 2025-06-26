  • Outdoors Outdoors

Video reveals heartbreaking reality of popular tourist destination: 'Only getting worse'

"This is sad."

by Jamie Speka

Photo Credit: TikTok

Beaches in the Philippines are often pictured as beautiful, lush, and bright — perfect for vacation. However, this isn't always the reality. A vlogger, Janalegaspii (@janalegaspii), took to TikTok to document what isn't typically seen on Philippine beaches: the aftermath of tourists.

"It's time to notice the reality of it too!" the creator wrote in the caption of the video. "This was my breakfast view in Coron, Palawan. Plastic pollution is still so bad and is only getting worse." 

@janalegaspii since we always post about the beauty of the Philippine beaches, it's time to notice the reality of it too! This was my breakfast view in Coron, Palawan. Plastic pollution is still so bad and is only getting worst. #PlasticFreePhilippines #SavePhilippineSeas #PlasticPollution ♬ original sound - ha

The Philippines is among the highest ocean plastic waste polluters in 2025, contributing over 390,000 tons of plastic waste per year, per GreenMatch. Tourism is said to generate "about 35 million tons of waste annually," with increased plastic and food waste in tourist hot spots. In the Philippines, a lack of adequate recycling centers leads to more waste.

Pollution by humans is a prevailing problem in areas with lots of tourism. As one Planet Wild article described, "Careless tourist behavior contributes to the build up of plastic in the ocean around popular vacation spots."

The impact of plastic litter on beaches is that it ultimately takes hundreds of years to decompose, per the United Nations. Much of it ends up in the ocean, harming marine life and contributing to microplastics in our food supply. Humans may not want to face it, but we are dealing with the effects of pollution more than we know. 

GreenMatch explained that the massive amount of pollution in our oceans means that the average person consumes 78,000 to 211,000 microplastics per year. Microplastics have been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. These worrying factors are all expected to rise if littering by tourists continues. 

Viewers on TikTok were vocal about their disappointment. 

"Plastic pollution will only get worse if we avoid talking about the problem," one commenter wrote. "It's time to make companies be accountable for their products!"

Another expressed a dejected truth, writing, "This is sad."


For tourists, it's important to remember recycling options. In countries where recycling infrastructure may not be as abundant, be sure not to leave a trace in nature. Not only does littering impact other humans and animals, but it also makes the area less beautiful for all to enjoy.

