  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bystander stunned after witnessing tourists torment wildlife on popular beach: 'Poor babies'

"What is happening at La Jolla?"

by Michelle Rochniak
"What is happening at La Jolla?"

Photo Credit: iStock

While it might be fun to think about petting a sea lion, it's important to keep your distance if you see one in the wild.

TikTok user Lenny (@lenny_lop) was outraged to see people in San Diego harassing sea lions on the beach of La Jolla Cove.

@lenny_lop they kept bothering the poor babies just trying to sleep 🙁 #ocean #sick #sad #poorbaby #marineanimals #sealife #sealion #tourist #animals #animallover ♬ original sound - ru ♰

The video shows people getting within reach of the sea lions. A few people recorded them as they try to relax on the rocks and sand. "This is actually sad," text on the screen reads. "Poor babies."

The animals in the video are clearly distressed. One lunges at a person as they step very close.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea lions are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. In addition to not harming, capturing, or feeding marine wildlife, this legislation also says the public must view marine wildlife with respect.

NOAA says that people should keep a distance of at least 50 yards, which is half a football field, from most marine wildlife, which includes sea lions. Whales require at least a full football field (100 yards). Laws can also vary depending on your state, your viewing location (sea, land, or air), and the species.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Staying away from sea lions is also important for the sea lions' health and your own. According to Sea Grant California, sea lions can carry illnesses that harm humans. Petting or interacting with a wild sea lion can also cause stress, which can weaken its immune system.

Many people were disappointed to see this interaction.

"And then the animals are considered 'dangerous' when it's defending itself," one user said.

"What is happening at La Jolla?" another person asked. "I remember visiting the seals there years ago and ppl would respect their space. Now I see so many tiktoks of ppl messing with them."

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A third user wrote, "The way I'd be on the phone with the game and fish department and showing them this vid when they arrived."

If you see something like this happening, be empowered to say something. You can report marine animal harassment to NOAA's hotline at (800) 853-1964. Picking up trash on the beach and reporting sick animals can also keep beaches safer for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x