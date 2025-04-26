Bystander stunned after witnessing tourists torment wildlife on popular beach: 'Poor babies'

While it might be fun to think about petting a sea lion, it's important to keep your distance if you see one in the wild.

TikTok user Lenny (@lenny_lop) was outraged to see people in San Diego harassing sea lions on the beach of La Jolla Cove.

The video shows people getting within reach of the sea lions. A few people recorded them as they try to relax on the rocks and sand. "This is actually sad," text on the screen reads. "Poor babies."

The animals in the video are clearly distressed. One lunges at a person as they step very close.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea lions are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. In addition to not harming, capturing, or feeding marine wildlife, this legislation also says the public must view marine wildlife with respect.

NOAA says that people should keep a distance of at least 50 yards, which is half a football field, from most marine wildlife, which includes sea lions. Whales require at least a full football field (100 yards). Laws can also vary depending on your state, your viewing location (sea, land, or air), and the species.

Staying away from sea lions is also important for the sea lions' health and your own. According to Sea Grant California, sea lions can carry illnesses that harm humans. Petting or interacting with a wild sea lion can also cause stress, which can weaken its immune system.

Many people were disappointed to see this interaction.

"And then the animals are considered 'dangerous' when it's defending itself," one user said.

"What is happening at La Jolla?" another person asked. "I remember visiting the seals there years ago and ppl would respect their space. Now I see so many tiktoks of ppl messing with them."

A third user wrote, "The way I'd be on the phone with the game and fish department and showing them this vid when they arrived."

If you see something like this happening, be empowered to say something. You can report marine animal harassment to NOAA's hotline at (800) 853-1964. Picking up trash on the beach and reporting sick animals can also keep beaches safer for everyone.

