Visitor shares photos after discovering 'heartbreaking' sight along the beach: 'It's a disgrace'

"Siargao is an absolute paradise, but it's heartbreaking."



Siargao Island in the Philippines is renowned for its surf culture and pristine beaches. But travel photos of the picturesque paradise hide a growing problem on the small island: trash. One traveler's candid Reddit post highlights the environmental toll of irresponsible tourism on the sought-after travel destination.

In the post, the traveler shared several pictures of Siargao Island's beaches. While the scenery is undoubtedly beautiful, the shoreline was marred by trash from visitors and locals alike.

"Siargao is an absolute paradise, but it's heartbreaking to see some areas, especially the beachfront camping spots, littered with trash," the Redditor wrote. "Empty bottles, food wrappers, even larger items left behind — it's a disgrace."

"Sadly, this is typically what happens with over-tourism," one commenter lamented

Access to nature and marine environments is a privilege  — especially considering how much of our natural environment has already been destroyed by development and pollution. When interacting with nature, we should strive to leave the environment as good as we found it — or better. 

As the traveler outlined in their post, the harm caused by trash on beaches goes well beyond ruining a few Instagram snapshots.

"This isn't just an eyesore; it's harming the environment," the traveler wrote. "Trash in the ocean hurts marine life and destroys the very thing that makes Siargao so special. The local authorities need to step up too. Maybe a small fee for camping could fund regular cleanups. Or better yet, provide designated trash areas and actually enforce their use."

A key part of our collective responsibility to nature and marine environments is managing our waste — designated trash areas or not. Ideally, visitors to the world's beaches would prioritize disposing of garbage properly. Unfortunately, that's not always the case

Leave No Trace advises tourists visiting nature and beaches to "pack it in, pack it out." Simply put, if you bring it into the environment, take it with you when you leave. The frustrated visitor highlighted this idea of stewardship and responsibility in their post.

"It's not rocket science: pack out what you pack in," the traveler advised. "Bring your own trash bags and dispose of them properly. It's not that hard, people!"

They added: "Let's all do our part. Siargao is too beautiful to let irresponsible behavior ruin it."

