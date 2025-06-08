Coca-Cola announces game-changing new program that could bring cash rewards: 'Underscores our shared mission'

"We are grateful to all our partners."

Coca-Cola Philippines is now rewarding small business owners with cash rewards for recycling plastic bottles.

Palawan News reported that Coca-Cola Philippines is building upon its sustainability efforts through its expanded rollout of the "Tapon to Ipon" PET bottle collection program.

Tapon to Ipon is helping to increase the infrastructure for local bottle collection and advancing PET bottle recovery in the area.

The project "underscores our shared mission to empower communities," Gareth McGeown, CEO and president of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), told Palawan News.

Tapon to Ipon now includes store owners, customers, government agencies, and local governments in the effort to recover post-consumer clear PET bottles.

The program allows consumers to exchange any brand of used PET bottles — not just Coca-Cola — for Coca-Cola product rewards. There are designated collection hubs located in retail stores and at pop-up booths at local events.

Despite this initiative, Coca-Cola has consistently come under fire for its environmental impact. It has been named the world's worst plastic polluter several times in a row in recent years, and the company has also been accused of greenwashing, which is when a company's environmental policies and statements do not align with its actual practices.

While Coca-Cola has announced plans to increase the amount of recycled plastic in its bottles and is making efforts to produce more eco-friendly packaging, it has not always met its prior commitments toward sustainability.

Yet the company is making some efforts to be more environmentally friendly and has announced a broader strategy, with this program in the Philippines being one example.

The PET exchange program is in over 170 cities and municipalities in the Philippines and has been recognized for promoting sustainable practices and responsible waste management.

CCEAP also incentivizes community recycling efforts, allowing retailers to earn points based on the volume of recyclables they gather. Points can be redeemed for cash or products. The larger goal is to make recycling more accessible and engaging.

While Coca-Cola's environmental record is not perfect, it is important for companies to make progress.

By supporting companies that make sustainable choices in their manufacturing, product materials, and operations, we can illustrate to businesses that environmentally friendly practices are good for the planet, can draw more customers, and positively affect their bottom lines.

McGeown appreciates the support he is receiving for the post-consumer PET bottle recycling program and hopes that it will continue to expand.

"We are grateful to all our partners who continue to support collective environmental action," he told Palawan News.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.