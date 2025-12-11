Officials issue warning after discovering dangerous substances in US water supply: 'I jumped out of my chair when I saw the results'

"It's the most dramatic result I've ever seen in my lab."

Scientists recently uncovered the cause of worsening pollution from "forever chemicals" in a North Carolina waterway.

They found that these chemicals, known as PFAS, were coming from a textile manufacturing plant that was releasing forms of PFAS not included in regular monitoring protocols.

What's happening?

The scientists conducted their tests at a Duke University laboratory and published their findings in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

The textile plant had been releasing large amounts of previously undetected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances precursors into the local sewer system. Though the company was not releasing well-known chemicals such as PFOS or PFOA, it was putting insoluble nanoparticles into the environment.

The researchers detected these PFAS precursors at disturbingly high levels — approximately three million times the EPA limit.

"After turning all the available PFAS precursors into measurable forms of PFAS, the levels in one textile manufacturer's wastewater jumped 50,000 to 80,000 percent," said lead researcher Patrick Faught. "I jumped out of my chair when I saw the results. It's the most dramatic result I've ever seen in my lab."





Why is PFAS exposure a problem?

This revelation of PFAS contamination is concerning because of these chemicals' impacts on human health.

PFAS easily make their way into people's bloodstreams and remain in our bodies and the environment indefinitely. Studies have proved that PFAS are linked to various health conditions, including weakened immune systems, decreased fertility, and increases in infections.

When PFAS are leaked into water systems, they contaminate drinking water sources and the food we eat. Toxic chemicals in drinking water often go unnoticed for long periods, affecting people's health without their even realizing it.

What's being done to prevent the spread of forever chemicals?

This investigation highlights the need for expanded PFAS testing and shows that communities must prevent toxic chemicals from entering their water. It's crucial to target the sources of PFAS to stop companies from polluting the planet and to encourage municipalities to ensure proper testing and regulations.

PFAS are an often invisible form of pollution that is becoming a global public health disaster. As a concerned citizen, you can help raise public awareness of the issue by sharing scientific reports such as this one.

You can also reduce your own PFAS exposure by minimizing your contact with plastics and household chemicals. Using less plastic in daily life and switching to natural cleaning products are steps toward a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

