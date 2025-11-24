Researchers issue warning after finding dangerous substances in US water supply: 'There were some that were quite high'

A pilot research study suggested that several communities in Georgia are exposed to dangerous contaminants in their water supply, according to WRGA.

What's happening?

Researchers at Emory University found that residents of Rome and Calhoun had higher levels of PFAS than the national average. Meanwhile, those who drank more bottled and filtered water tested at lower levels.

The team analyzed the blood of 177 people across the two small cities. It discovered that 76% of the samples had PFAS exposure high enough to warrant "prioritized medical screening," while 23% had enough to warrant additional lab tests.

Many of the participants were older residents who had lived in the area a long time. The results showed that for every 10 years someone lived in the area, their levels of PFAS increased about 7%.

"There were some that were quite high," Dana Barr, a professor of public health at Emory, explained during a Rotary Club meeting in Rome, per WRGA.

Barr added that one type of PFAS stood out. It's called PFOA, and over 40% of participants had higher levels of it than the general population.

Why is exposure to PFAS important?

These toxins are known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily in the human body or environment.

Common household items like nonstick cookware were once made with these substances, and they can now make their way into our bodies through groundwater pollution. This exposure has been linked to serious health impacts, such as cancer.

Not to mention, clean drinking water is one of humankind's most precious resources. Keeping contamination out of the water supply ensures humans live longer. It also protects wildlife in the entire ecosystem from the consequences of PFAS exposure.

What's being done about the pollution?

A lawsuit settlement from some of the companies that originally polluted the region awarded the city of Rome $184 million. The funds will mainly go toward a new water filtration facility, WRGA reported.

The pilot study was made possible by Emory's Hercules program. Follow-up studies are in the works to look into the local health impacts of PFAS and learn more about the sources of exposure, though additional grant support is needed, per WRGA.

This kind of research can be crucial for people to understand the dangers of PFAS and how to limit their risk. Everyday folks advocating for their community can also help get the ball rolling and encourage lasting change.

