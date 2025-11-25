Officials make disturbing discovery after drawing blood from residents near US military base: 'We've had it'

Taking steps to avoid exposure as much as possible is key.

PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are called "forever chemicals" for a reason.

A recent study in New Mexico found troubling levels of PFAS among residents living near Cannon Air Force Base, where a notable plume of contamination had seeped into the surrounding area.

What's happening?

According to AP News, PFAS have made their way into "the bloodstreams of 99% of Americans," and this newly released research further confirms the issue.

PFAS are considered forever chemicals, as they don't break down over time. As a result, they can be found in just about anything — food, water, and even the air.

PFAS stick around, and they can accumulate in the human body as they are consumed.

Why is this important?

The issue is that PFAS are so widespread in their usage, and thus, they are hard to regulate.

In the case of those living near the Cannon Air Force Base, the research showed that 99.7% of the blood samples they took from participants contained PFAS — PFAS most commonly found in firefighting foam, which the base had been using for years.

What was most staggering in the discovery, however, was that "26% of plume area participants had PFAS levels in the highest concentration tier," per guidelines outlined in national standards, according to the research report. This meant they were exposed to nearly ten times the amount of the common group.

Because PFAS are directly linked to health concerns ranging from asthma to fertility issues to cancer, avoiding them as much as possible is crucial to maintain a healthy life.

What's being done about this?

New Mexico Health planned future steps, including screening those with the highest PFAS levels over an ongoing period of time.

They also stated that they would be assessing more surrounding communities, and continuing to evaluate the groundwater: the leading suspect in such drastic results.

Beyond the work of NM Health, people all across the world encounter PFAS on a regular basis, and finding ways to combat exposure is important to physical and mental wellness.

Something as simple as choosing clean cosmetics can reduce exposure to PFAS. People can use organic fertilizer in their yards, and control weeds and pests without harmful chemicals. Even upgrading to better cookware and using natural household cleaners keeps people away from PFAS.

As New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney put it, "We need the whole of New Mexico to stand up and say we've had it," per AP News.

The whole of New Mexico and many more states can crack down on PFAS usage to reduce contamination, with the end goal being better federal regulation.

Though they may exist in many things, taking steps to avoid PFAS as much as possible is key.

