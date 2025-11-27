Scientists make disturbing discovery in blood samples: 'Gives us a glimpse into the past'

"What we're seeing is that they can occur at high levels in people."

Researchers in North Carolina have uncovered alarming evidence that PFAS, or forever chemicals, may be accumulating in unexpected ways in the human body.

What's happening?

In a new study published in Environmental Science and Technology, researchers found high levels of ultrashort-chain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in blood samples taken from Wilmington residents between 2010 and 2016 in a previous study.

Researchers detected two ultrashort-chain PFAS, perfluoromethoxyacetic acid (PFMOAA) and trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), in almost every blood sample.

Both compounds are believed to have come from the Chemours Fayetteville Works chemical plant, which discharged PFAS into the Cape Fear River, Wilmington's main drinking water source, for decades. While GenX, the chemical that first drew public concern in the area, appeared in only 20% of samples, PFMOAA and TFA were much more prevalent, with PFMOAA reaching the highest-tested median concentrations of 42 nanograms per milliliter, according to the study.

"The conventional wisdom is that short-chain PFAS are of lesser concern because they don't bioaccumulate," said Jane Hoppin, a study author and leader of the GenX Exposure Study at NC State. "But what we're seeing is that they can occur at high levels in people."

Why is this research important?

PFAS are a group of chemicals used in products like non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, and firefighting foam. Exposure to these chemicals is linked to a range of health effects such as increased risks of infections, liver and thyroid disease, decreased fertility, and cancer.

Until now, scientists believed shorter-chain PFAS were less likely to build up in the human body due to their chemical structure compared to long chains like GenX. Recent advancements have allowed researchers to detect them in blood. This evidence raises new questions about these compounds and their effects on human health.

"The sample set gives us a glimpse into the past," Hoppin said. "Seeing what the levels are now will help us determine how these chemicals accumulate in the body and what their health effects might be."

What's being done about these findings?

Since 2017, the Fayetteville Works facility has been ordered to control PFAS discharges into local waterways and air, but the damage may already be widespread. Researchers are expanding the GenX Exposure Study to analyze newer samples for the same chemicals to understand potential impacts.

Meanwhile, efforts to address PFAS contamination are ramping up. As federal regulations on forever chemicals in drinking water face uncertainty and rollbacks, a growing number of states have stepped up to protect drinking water with stricter limits and corporate cleanup requirements.

For individuals, experts recommend using a water filter certified to remove PFAS, like those using activated carbon or high-pressure membranes. You should also avoid nonstick cookware and all forms of PFAS-treated fabric.

