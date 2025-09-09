New report reveals danger lurking in millions of Americans' drinking water: 'A public health disaster'

"Likely present in most of the US water supply."

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency indicates that millions more Americans have been exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — better known as PFAS or "forever chemicals" — via contaminated drinking water.

What's happening?

The Environmental Working Group broke down the new EPA data, revealing that PFAS are present in the drinking water of an additional 7 million Americans, bringing the total number of those consuming contaminated tap water to more than 172 million nationwide.

The findings come as part of the EPA's Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule. The UCMR is a requirement of the Safe Drinking Water Act and mandates that public water systems test supplies every five years for 29 PFAS compounds as well as lithium.

"The EPA's latest report confirms what scientists have feared: PFAS contamination is a public health disaster," David Andrews, EWG's acting chief science officer, said in a statement.

"Drinking water is a major source of PFAS exposure. The sheer number of contaminated sites shows that these chemicals are likely present in most of the U.S. water supply."

The release of the data this summer followed the EPA's announcement that it plans to roll back limits on four PFAS compounds in drinking water, potentially violating a clause in the SDWA intended to prevent the backsliding of regulations.

Newsweek has reported that UCMR data will continue to be published until December 2025. A final report is expected to be released in 2026.

Why are "forever chemicals" concerning?

PFAS are commonly called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in human bodies and the environment, where they linger instead of easily breaking down.

According to the EPA itself, while research is still ongoing, exposure to PFAS at certain levels may have adverse health effects, including an increased risk of specific cancers, impacts on the immune system, reproductive issues, and developmental delays in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also noted that workplace exposures may be linked to cancer risks.

The ubiquity of everyday items containing these chemicals only exacerbates the risks associated with them. From non-stick cookware to stain-resistant furniture, waterproof clothing, and take-out containers, consumers and the environment can be exposed almost constantly as products are manufactured, used, and discarded. Soil, water, and food systems can also be directly impacted by PFAS-containing garden and farming supplies.

According to the EWG, the CDC has detected PFAS in the blood of 99 percent of Americans, including newborns.

What's being done about PFAS?

While the EPA may be rolling back some regulations on PFAS, several other countries are considering banning them.

This could have ripple effects, limiting global contamination as well as encouraging more governments to follow suit — if not at the federal then perhaps at state and local levels, as residents raise concern.

In the meantime, while their abundance and staying power make it fairly impossible to avoid the chemicals entirely, exercising the consumer choices you do have — such as switching to household products without PFAS and bringing your own food containers to carry take-out — can help limit exposures.

Installing a certified filtration system at home can also help to clean your tap water.

