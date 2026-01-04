Researchers issue alarming warning after making a troubling discovery within remote ocean area: 'Emerging risks'

Multiple studies have tied this contamination to a heightened risk for persistent, long-term health issues.

These "forever chemicals" unfortunately live up to the name.

A new study found worrying levels of PFAS within the limited area of the Southern Hemisphere, leading to rising concerns about pollution effects on remote environments.

What's happening?

Per the American Chemical Society Environmental Journal, "This study provides evidence of contamination in biota and highlights the value of biomonitoring," as it focused specifically on PFAS within seabirds.

While poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances are consistently found in more urbanized areas, the discovery of them in such a distant corner of the world is particularly worrying.

PFAS are widely dispersed into the ecosystem through industrial and commercial means. Chemically, they are commonly found in pesticides and other decontamination treatments like wastewater plants.

Once in the ocean, PFAS are notoriously difficult to remove due to their hydrophilic nature, thus living up to their nickname as "forever chemicals" amongst conservationists.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Why is this important?

As the usage of PFAS is so widespread in air, water, and food across the globe, it is notably concerning to see such high levels in an area of the Southern Hemisphere previously thought to be less affected by human outputs.

Particularly, since seabirds "are useful bioindicators of pollutants in marine food webs" due to their widespread diets, "concentrations in their tissues therefore reflect background exposure in particular regions and ecosystems."

Thus, noting the heightened amounts of PFAS in Southern Hemisphere seabird populations provides a gauge for how far and fast PFAS can spread and stay around.



The "study underlines the pressing need to monitor biota in remote environments to understand emerging risks as well as to assess bioaccumulation potential and long-range transport of both legacy and emerging pollutants. While regulatory measures have led to shifts in PFAS production and use in some regions, ongoing emissions continue to drive global contamination, including in the southern Atlantic Ocean and remote environments," said the ACS Environmental Journal.

Multiple studies have tied PFAS contamination to a heightened risk for persistent, long-term health issues, including birth defects in children, tumor growth leading to cancerous cells, and overall weakened immune systems.

What's being done about this?

As PFAS are such a consistent and pervasive concern across multiple areas of consumerism, it isn't exactly possible to negate them altogether.

However, there are ways to mitigate interactions with the chemicals themselves by being aware of where they most often occur in everyday items.

Choosing brands that specifically say they are PFAS-free is a significant start, especially regarding cookware boasting non-stick surfaces. Additionally, using plastic-free food containers to store leftovers is another crucial step to avoid potential PFAS seepage.

While many major companies have begun to openly recognize the harm PFAS can do to both human and environmental health, it is still a safe option to monitor PFAS usage at home.

By taking steps to avoid contaminated food, water, and air, people are far more likely to lead healthier lives as a result, even if they can't visibly see the PFAS around them.

According to the ACS Environmental Journal, "Strengthening global policy and regulation, alongside consistent monitoring and further research will be critical in protecting … [people and their] ecosystems from pollution, particularly given the other ongoing threats from climate change and biodiversity loss."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.