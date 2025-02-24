State discovers record levels of dangerous 'forever chemicals' in water: 'You're exposed to a lifetime of [toxins]'

"Here we're talking about … you eat a dime-size amount of meat, and you're exposed to a lifetime of PFAS."

State officials in New Mexico have discovered toxic "forever chemicals" at levels up to 1,600 times higher than the drinking standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, sparking concerns for local residents.

What's happening?

The New Mexico Environment Department recently released a report on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances found at Holloman Lake in the southern part of the state after doing extensive tests on local wildlife.

The agency announced that this location has the highest levels of PFAS found anywhere globally, The Pinnacle Gazette reported, explaining that the contamination is a relic of firefighting foams that were used at nearby Holloman Air Force Base from the 1970s to 2019.

Why is this study concerning?

Officials are worried about the health impacts that such high levels of PFAS could have on local hunters, especially those who may have eaten waterfowl from the area over the last decade.

Though hunting was prohibited at the lake last year, they fear PFAS-contaminated wildlife could spread to other parts of the state.

"Here we're talking about you hunt wild game, you prepare it, you eat a dime-size amount of meat, and you're exposed to a lifetime of PFAS," said Environment Secretary James Kenney, per the Gazette.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in products like non-stick cookware and water-resistant clothing, as well as firefighting foams since the 1940s. According to the EPA, PFAS have been linked to a number of health concerns, including decreased fertility, increased risk of certain cancers, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

These chemicals also can have devastating effects on wildlife like the Merriam's kangaroo rat in New Mexico that the Gazette reported had the highest recorded concentrations of PFAS of any other animal studied globally.

In fact, scientists from the Environmental Working Group released a map in 2023 that shows that more than 600 species risk harm from PFAS. For instance, researchers in Australia found that turtles exposed to PFAS passed these chemicals on to their offspring, and these hatchlings suffered a "concerning" level of deformities.

What's being done about PFAS?

In addition to the hunting ban, New Mexico officials have recommended that anyone who has consumed game from the lake should make a visit to their doctor to discuss their health, the Gazette reported. NMED is also introducing legislation to reduce PFAS risks in the state.

Meanwhile, scientists are looking at ways to help break down PFAS, which are notoriously persistent in the environment. For instance, researchers at the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. Scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work.

You can help reduce your exposure by looking for PFAS-free brands with the help of PFAS Central, opting to forego nonstick cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

