Officials propose banning 'forever chemicals' in wide range of common products: 'This is something that is important for us human beings'

The EU's European Commission is looking to make its citizens safer by banning the toxic elements of various consumer products.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are referred to as "forever chemicals" as they do not break down naturally, meaning they can continue to collect in our ecosystem. This is of great concern, as exposure to PFAS has been associated with various health concerns, including reproductive issues, liver problems, cancer, and more.

Unfortunately, PFAS can be found in food packaging, clothing, cleaning products, and cosmetics. Clearly, these forever chemicals have proved incredibly useful in a variety of applications. It's easy to imagine how banning them might impact both industries and consumers.

The question the European Commission raises with this potential ban is, "Are the dangers of PFAS greater than their conveniences?"

Looking at all the potential risks of keeping PFAS in our products, the answer seems to be a pretty clear "yes." But the ban does need some careful execution.

"This is something that is important for us human beings, of course, but also for the environment," says the EU's Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall. "But I think also for the industry so they know how they can phase out PFAS."

Allowing some time for industries that create important products to find alternatives to PFAS is key. It's also important to consider that certain industries may still require the use of these forever chemicals.

For example, the EU is considering exemptions to the ban, including semiconductors, asthma inhalers, and electric vehicles. PFAS in these vital products will still be restricted, though.

This potential ban is not the only one, either. The EPA banned multiple dangerous carcinogens used in dry cleaning. It also banned a notoriously toxic paint stripper in June.

Banning PFAS in the EU would be a huge win for humanity. Not only will citizens be safer, but their governing body will have made a powerful statement to the rest of the world: people and the planet are more important than products and profit.

