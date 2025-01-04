  • Tech Tech

Researchers make disturbing discovery about combination of 'forever chemicals' and microplastics: 'It is imperative'

by Jeremiah Budin
Photo Credit: University of Birmingham

Microplastics and PFAS, commonly referred to as "forever chemicals," are big problems for the health of humans and our planet. Now, new research indicates that the combined effects of these substances may be even worse, The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

Scientists from Aston University and the University of Birmingham, both located in Birmingham, England, attempted to figure out how microplastics and PFAS interact by exposing water fleas to them. Their findings were published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

What the scientists discovered was disturbing: The water fleas showed a "markedly reduced number of offspring coupled with developmental failure, leading to egg abortion within the brood pouch." Mortality rates also increased. The combination of microplastics and PFAS revealed "synergistic and additive effects," the authors wrote, meaning essentially that each made the already bad effects of the other even worse.

Why are microplastics and PFAS important?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are shed from larger plastic objects. These particles have made their way to every corner of the Earth, existing in the water, the soil, and our bodies. While the exact consequences of having tiny bits of plastic building up inside us are still in many ways undefined, pretty much all the research on the subject indicates that it's not good.

PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are toxic chemicals that are found in many everyday items, including some nonstick pans and cosmetics. The United States military also dumps massive amounts of the stuff into the soil and water around its bases, poisoning nearby residents.

While it is widely acknowledged that each substance is a big issue, the combined effects have been studied less — until now.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's being done about microplastics and PFAS?

The authors of the study advocated for more research on the subject.

"It is imperative to continue investigating the toxicological impacts of these substances on wildlife to inform regulatory and conservation efforts," the study's authors wrote.

While attempts have been made to limit and regulate PFAS, the chemical industry has lobbied successfully against any legislation that would prevent forever chemicals from poisoning people at will.

The hope is that increased research on the subject will help convince lawmakers to ignore the overtures of these lobbyists and instead protect people from the toxic chemicals they produce.

