Officials make disturbing discovery in raid on smugglers: 'Frequent raids are being conducted'

There are many negative impacts of the illegal trade.

From rare animal byproducts to exotic pets, illegal wildlife smuggling is a massive global industry. Now, authorities in India have uncovered another case involving the most trafficked wild mammal — the pangolin.

What's happening?

Authorities in Jharkhand recently arrested a woman in the Latehar district for carrying nearly 2 kilograms (about 4.5 pounds) of pangolin scales, according to The Telegraph in India. The arrest followed a tip-off to local forest officers and came just days after four other poachers were detained nearby with chital scales.

"Frequent raids are being conducted to catch poachers in the Latehar forest region," officer Nandkumar Mehta told The Telegraph, indicating that officials believe a larger trafficking network may be operating in the area.

The pangolin's scales — the mammal's external armor, made of the same material as human nails — often sell for high prices on international markets, such as in China and Vietnam. Some believe they bear traditional and medicinal powers.

Why is this concerning?

Illegal wildlife trade has been linked to the spread of invasive species, disease risks, and biodiversity loss. Trafficked animals may cross continents without mandated quarantines, increasing the chances of ecological damage and public health concerns.

Conservation groups have estimated, per 2019 data, that one pangolin is poached every three minutes, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Eight pangolin species are protected under international endangered species laws, yet demand continues to fuel a massive underground trade.

Beyond the impacts on endangered pangolin populations, wildlife smuggling threatens to disrupt entire ecosystems. Removing key species can destabilize food chains, disrupt natural pest control, and weaken forest health.

Pangolins have been described as "ecosystem engineers," as they can help the environment recover from disruptions and protect forests from termite destruction, eating more than half a pound of the bugs at a time, according to Nature. Termites can act as critical decomposers, recycling nutrients from fallen trees and returning them to soils, but, left unchecked, they can also overwhelm live trees. A single pangolin can protect an area as large as 41 acres from unregulated termite activity.

What's being done about pangolin scale trafficking?

Indian officials have said they will be increasing enforcement efforts. International conservation groups, such as the Pangolin Crisis Fund, are also pushing for stronger border controls and better monitoring of trafficking routes.

Such groups stress that reducing demand is just as critical as law enforcement.

Last year, the African Pangolin Working Group set up a "Pangolarium" pangolin rehabilitation facility and sanctuary. Educational campaigns are working to debunk myths about the medicinal value of pangolin scales and promote sustainable alternatives.

Meanwhile, growing green sector jobs — such as opportunities in those same educational campaigns — could also help to address the economic drivers of the illegal wildlife trade.

