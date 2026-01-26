Authorities catch smugglers with bizarre but valuable contraband: 'Depending on its quality'

Mumbai police put a stop to this smuggling scheme and seized one of the world's rarest animal byproducts.

What happened?

Police in Mumbai were able to apprehend and arrest a smuggler attempting to export ambergris, according to Lokmat Times.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the intestines of whales. Ambergris often forms around objects that whales can't digest, like squid beaks. Ambergris takes years to form, and finding the floating pieces can take even longer.

While prized for its rarity, ambergris' real value is its scent. As ambergris floats in the sea and ages, it produces a sweet, delicate, earthy scent that is often used to make perfumes or incense.

The ambergris, worth around eight million rupees, or $88,000 USD, was confiscated, and the smuggler was arrested, per Lokmat Times.

Why is this smuggling attempt concerning?

Unfortunately, wildlife trafficking, which includes the smuggling of an animal, animal part, or animal byproduct, is one of the largest illegal trades, and there's a significant financial incentive for wildlife traffickers.

Ambergris is valued "at about $35 per gram, depending on its quality," according to HowStuffWorks. Ambergris can weigh anywhere from a few grams to over a hundred pounds.

Although ambergris is a naturally occurring byproduct of sperm whales, collecting, selling, or using ambergris is often illegal. These laws aim to disincentivize and dissuade poachers from disturbing or harming sperm whales, which are an endangered species.

Animals are often hunted and harmed without regard for the animal's or species' well-being.

Repeated trafficking of a species puts them at risk of endangerment or extinction. Pangolins, for example, are the most trafficked species in the world and are critically endangered because of it.

What's being done to prevent wildlife trafficking?

Inspections, surveillance, and raids are all fairly successful methods of stopping smuggling attempts, but they should be used in combination with stricter laws and conservation efforts to better protect endangered species.

To help conservationists with anti-poaching efforts, consider donating money to climate causes.

