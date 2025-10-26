Officials issue major hunting ban to protect rare creature: 'This is a crucial moment'

A local government in India has taken a huge step toward protecting one of the world's most endangered mammals.

The Pujenvong council, part of the local government within northeastern India's Nagaland state, has banned the hunting, trade, and consumption of pangolins. As the Nagaland Tribune reported, the ban took effect immediately and was supported by local wildlife and conservation groups.

"This is a crucial moment for Pujenvong Council and the Chinese pangolin," the Pungro Students' Union told the Tribune. "This ban not only protects an endangered species but also reinforces our community's commitment to preserving our natural heritage."

Pangolins are the only mammals with scales covering their body, earning them the nickname "scaly anteaters." Because they eat insects and help keep those populations under control, they are considered vital members of their ecosystems.

Eight pangolin species are known to exist globally, four of which are native to Africa, four to Asia. Of those eight species, the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List classifies two as vulnerable, three as endangered, and three as critically endangered.

Despite this — or, sadly, maybe because of it — pangolins are the world's most-trafficked mammal, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The WWF says demand for the animals' meat and scales is particularly high in Asia and Africa, although goods made from pangolin leather can also be found in the United States.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Earlier this year, Nigerian customs officials arrested five people who were accused of smuggling roughly 8,000 pounds of pangolin scales. And just within the last month, Indonesian authorities found scales from at least 100 pangolins while busting an illegal trade ring.

The border between India and Myanmar, part of which runs along Nagaland's eastern edge, is a frequent route for those attempting to smuggle pangolins and other wildlife.

In addition to governmental action like this council's ban, certain parts of India have employed sniffer dogs to help track poachers and catch smugglers of wildlife such as pangolins.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.