World's first 'Pangolorium' opens to rehabilitate endangered species — and its secret location is sparking worldwide interest

This species is the most trafficked mammal on the planet.

The most trafficked animal in the world is now better protected, thanks to a one-of-a-kind facility with an incredibly fun-to-say name.

The "Pangolorium" is a pangolin rehabilitation facility and sanctuary located in South Africa's Lapalala Wilderness Reserve. It was created by the African Pangolin Working Group and Lapalala nonprofit hotel Lepogo Lodges to protect the highly trafficked and endangered species. It's the first of its kind.

Pangolins are amazing insect-eating creatures that are also the only mammalian species on the planet to sport scales. Because of this, they are sometimes referred to as "scaly anteaters." Their scales, along with their claws and meat, make them highly sought after by poachers. That's why they're the most trafficked mammal on the planet.

The pangolin species is highly susceptible to stress, which is why they're rarely ever kept in captivity. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, keeping these animals captive — even in zoos — has frequently resulted in stress-related deaths.

The Pangolorium is intended to rehabilitate pangolins that have been saved from traffickers and release them back into the wild. It also provides sanctuary to confiscated pangolins that may not be able to be released.

If you're concerned about the high concentration of these rare and beautiful creatures making the Pangolorium a target for traffickers, don't worry: Its location remains classified information for this exact reason.

The sponsor of the project, Lepogo Lodges, is a group of luxury hotels in Lapalala Wilderness Reserve that donates all of its profits back to the reserve. It has pledged the entirety of its profits from two different locations to the Pangolorium and similar conservation efforts.

While the future of the pangolin is still very much uncertain, conservation efforts like these offer hope. There have been some positive signs out there, as well.

In 2023, a giant pangolin was spotted in Senegal's Niokolo-Koba National Park for the first time in nearly 25 years. In 2024, researchers in Pune, India, were shocked and elated to spot an endangered Indian pangolin on camera.

The Pangolorium team hopes to continue to make these sightings less and less rare as it works to better protect and preserve the pangolin species.

