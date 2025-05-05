Scientists make stunning discovery about creature widely targeted by humans: 'A really challenging thing'

A new study reveals that pangolins are "ecosystem engineers," helping support diversity in forests ravaged by wildfires.

Recent research, published in Global Ecology and Conservation, found that pangolin burrows help ecosystems in damaged forests recover. They also eat termites, which helps control their population, allowing trees to grow.

Pangolins are the most trafficked mammals due to their scales and meat. However, this research shows they are a keystone species.

Mongabay News spoke with Song Sun, a study co-author from the Guangdong Academy of Forestry. He explained, "Our research shows that pangolins and other burrowing animals are likely to play the ecological role of umbrella species in the ecosystem."

While previously suspected, the pangolin's role in its ecosystems was mysterious. Mongabay spoke with conservation ecologist Matthew Shirley from Florida International University and the co-chair of the Pangolin Specialist Group at the IUCN. He said, "People have speculated that pangolins play a critical role in the ecosystem," but gathering data on them "is a really challenging thing."

This study set up cameras at 54 burned forest sites with pangolin burrows throughout Heping, Taiwan, and Chao'an, China. Between 2021 and 2022, researchers witnessed plants grow in the burrows and animals take shelter in them during wildfires.

Analysis showed that sites with pangolin burrows consisted of 58 plant species and 35 animal species. Affected sites without pangolin burrows had only 47 plant species and 23 animal species. The number of individual plants and animals was also greater at burrow sites.

Everything from spotted doves to rats and leopards visited the burrows. Plants like Asian raspberry, black maidenhair fern, and Japanese climbing fern grew around and inside the burrows.

These distinct microhabitats "significantly promote the recovery of biodiversity in burn sites," Sun told Mongabay. By digging up topsoil and exposing the mound soil, the pangolins give plants access to moisture and nutrients. And shade-loving plants grow inside the deep, dark burrows.

Cold-blooded animals, like reptiles, take refuge from fire inside pangolin burrows. Little mammals use them to forage and hunt. And birds enjoy cleansing dust baths inside them.

The presence of pangolins and their burrows substantially boosts biodiversity, which is essential for a cool, healthy planet. The more species in an ecosystem, the stronger it is.

Biodiversity ensures food and freshwater security and climate stability, while reducing the spread of diseases and controlling population growth. Like all plants and animals, humans depend on biodiversity for survival.

According to Over and Above Africa, it is estimated that there are only 50,000 pangolins in existence. Considering 2.7 million African pangolins are killed annually, they're on the brink of extinction. Of the eight pangolin species, two are considered vulnerable, three are endangered, and three are critically endangered.

Without these unique creatures, ecosystems will collapse. There's no telling how widespread and severe the consequences will be. And as wildfires increase in frequency and intensity, the Earth needs pangolins more than ever.

Sun said, "Once pangolins go extinct, it is very likely to have adverse effects on other species and communities that rely on pangolin burrows."

