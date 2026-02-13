Officials issue warning after stopping 'indiscriminate' illegal scheme: 'Let this serve as a clear message'

A Nigerian man's arrest for illegal dumping serves as an example for future environmental offenders.

The Cable reported that 48-year-old Makinde Rasaq was arrested and convicted of illegal waste disposal in Lagos. Pleading guilty to all seven charges, including "illegal dumping, obstruction of officers, non-patronage of PSP operators, and breach of peace," he was given the choice to serve his sentence through 13 months of community service or 18 months in prison.

The state's zero-tolerance stance for crimes against the environment was made clear by Magistrate F.J. Adefioye's ruling.

Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab), Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, posted a statement on X: "Let this serve as a clear message: Lagos will not tolerate environmental infractions. Indiscriminate waste disposal endangers public health, blocks our drainages, and puts lives at risk. A cleaner Lagos is a collective responsibility, and compliance with the law is non-negotiable."

Lagos isn't the only place taking a stand against littering and other forms of illegal waste disposal.

Spain's Gran Canaria is taking steps to begin fining tourists up to $3,000, and sometimes more, for vaping, playing loud music, or collecting shells on its beaches, in an effort to preserve the island's natural beauty. A repeat offender in Milwaukee was caught and fined thousands of dollars after illegally dumping over 4,000 tires in a vacant lot. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation fined a man operating an unauthorized dump site over $100,000.

Enforcing rules and regulations designed to protect the planet holds those who actively ignore them accountable for their actions, hopefully creating awareness and an incentive to do better. Properly disposing of waste and being mindful in public settings sets examples for those around you and helps keep Earth livable for future generations.

No matter how big or small, littering can be extremely harmful.

Plastic waste, in particular, leeches microplastics into soil and water, where they find their way into food and drink, eventually ending up in human bodies. They also harm wildlife.

Microplastics have been linked with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Reducing single-use plastic, such as coffee products and water bottles, and refraining from using plastic whenever possible are vital to the health of humans, animals, and the planet.

