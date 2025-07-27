Man fined $100,000 for operating illegal dumpsite near popular lake: 'A risk to public health'

"All three department staff witnesses … testified that the site is the largest illegal waste disposal site they have encountered."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation fined a man over $100,000 for operating an illegal dump site.

The DEC was first alerted to the site in March 2021, according to The Post-Star. Officials received reports of objects — from "sinks to cars to oil" — being dumped at a location on Corinth Road in the town of Lake Luzerne.

The dump, owned by Anthony Smith, reportedly spanned 32 acres despite Smith only being registered to operate a 3-acre property.

Smith had apparently shared with DEC officials that he had a permit for operating a land-clearing debris landfill, which means he could dispose of natural waste such as trees, soil, and rocks. However, officials also found garbage, construction waste, boats, campers, and over 1,000 tires, all of which were unlawfully disposed of.

"All three department staff witnesses, with decades of combined experience, testified that the site is the largest illegal waste disposal site they have encountered," DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton told The Post-Star. "Impermissible disposal of solid waste is a serious violation; the uncontrolled release of solid waste poses a risk to public health and the environment, including groundwater resources and surface waters."

The illegal dump site, near the Hudson River, has the potential to contaminate the waterway. The Hudson River estuary provides drinking water to millions of people in the Hudson Valley and New York City, according to Riverkeeper.

If heavy metals and other toxic chemicals, which leach from tires and other waste, make their way into waterways, they can increase the risk of cancer. This pollution can also threaten the livelihood of fish and have a ripple effect on our own health if consumed.

Lefton shared that part of Smith's civil penalties were suspended in order to incentivize the dump operator to invest in the cleanup of the site. This was done in hope that the environmental damage could be mitigated as soon as possible.

While it can be disheartening to hear news about reckless dumping, residents can find solace in the state's efforts to preserve the environment and wildlife, which protects them in the process. You can help your community reach climate goals by taking action locally.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



